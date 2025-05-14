Three players rank ahead of T.J. Watt in early 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year odds
For most of last season, former Wisconsin Badgers edge rusher T.J. Watt was the betting favorite to win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year before Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr. won it.
Now just a few months later, Watt is falling in the odds again.
The Pittsburgh Steelers star has the fourth-best odds to win DPOY next season on DraftKings, and he's tied for third on FanDuel.
The two sportsbooks disagree on who the favorite should be right now, with one favoring Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and the other opting for Detroit Lions defensive end Aiden Hutchinson.
Hutchinson is tied with Watt for third on FanDuel, even as the former Michigan star is still recovering from a season-ending broken leg.
The other player ahead of Watt on both books is Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, who had the most sacks of the four last season.
2024 saw a dip in production for Watt, who had his fewest sacks (11.5) in a healthy, complete season since his rookie year.
He led the NFL in forced fumbles, though, and he continued to make a strong impact in the running game with 19 tackles for loss.
As long as he continues to stay healthy, he'll remain in the award conversation for the foreseeable future, even as he turns 31 years old this fall.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Former Wisconsin Badgers WR Bryson Green teaming up with Big Ten rivals as undrafted rookie with Arizona Cardinals