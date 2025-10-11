All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers to start freshman at CB vs Iowa with senior starter out with injury

The injuries are starting to add up in the Wisconsin Badgers' secondary, with backups now starting at cornerback and safety against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Lorin Cox

Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes at Wisconsin Badgers cornerback D'Yoni Hill (5) in the second half at Michigan Stadium.
Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes at Wisconsin Badgers cornerback D'Yoni Hill (5) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The injuries are starting to add up in the Wisconsin Badgers' secondary.

Safety Preston Zachman hasn't played since Week 3 against Alabama, and as the Badgers prepared for the Iowa Hawkeyes, another starter on the back end went down.

Senior cornerback D'Yoni Hill was ruled out on the pre-game injury report, and redshirt freshman Omilio Agard will start in his place.

Stepping into a bigger role

Agard had earned a rotational role at cornerback to start the season, but he did not play in the Badgers' loss to Michigan last week.

With Hill out, he'll elevate into the full starting role and be expected to handle every snap opposite Ricardo Hallman.

Agard showed off some nice play-making earlier in the season with an interception against Middle Tennessee State and a pass breakup against Miami (OH).

Wisconsin will need him to step up against Big Ten competition as long as Hill remains out.

The good news for him is that his first true start comes against a Hawkeyes team with a quarterback coming off of injury who hasn't been stellar this season.

It could be a nice warmup for him before the quality of opponent takes a massive leap next week with No. 1 ranked Ohio State coming to town.

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

Home/Football