Wisconsin Badgers to start freshman at CB vs Iowa with senior starter out with injury
The injuries are starting to add up in the Wisconsin Badgers' secondary.
Safety Preston Zachman hasn't played since Week 3 against Alabama, and as the Badgers prepared for the Iowa Hawkeyes, another starter on the back end went down.
Senior cornerback D'Yoni Hill was ruled out on the pre-game injury report, and redshirt freshman Omilio Agard will start in his place.
Stepping into a bigger role
Agard had earned a rotational role at cornerback to start the season, but he did not play in the Badgers' loss to Michigan last week.
With Hill out, he'll elevate into the full starting role and be expected to handle every snap opposite Ricardo Hallman.
Agard showed off some nice play-making earlier in the season with an interception against Middle Tennessee State and a pass breakup against Miami (OH).
Wisconsin will need him to step up against Big Ten competition as long as Hill remains out.
The good news for him is that his first true start comes against a Hawkeyes team with a quarterback coming off of injury who hasn't been stellar this season.
It could be a nice warmup for him before the quality of opponent takes a massive leap next week with No. 1 ranked Ohio State coming to town.