Wisconsin Badgers line up several visits with important transfer portal targets

MADISON, Wis. - The transfer portal is official open, and the University of Wisconsin has wasted no time in an effort to retool its roster.



The Badgers will need to replace a 31-member senior class, some of which are included in the 18 known players who have declared their intention to enter their name in the transfer portal.



Coming off an 4-8 season and missing a bowl game for the second consecutive season, head coach Luke Fickell has holes to fill through the roster, including needing to make significant upgrades at quarterback, running back, receiver, outside linebacker, and the secondary



It's been previously reported that Old Dominion quarterback Colton Joseph (Jan.4), USC running back Bryan Jackson (Jan.9), UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks (Jan.4), and UT-Permian Basin defensive lineman Will LeBlanc (Jan.6) have strong interest or will visit the Wisconsin program in the coming weeks. However, the opening of the portal has some new names attached to the Badgers.



On Friday, reports listing visits for multiple players at positions of need for the Badgers have emerged. Here are just some of the targets expected to stop in Madison.

Florida State transfer RB Kam Davis is planning to visit Wisconsin and Michigan State, per his agency @JustWinMGMT. Davis rushed for 224 yards and 1 TD with the Seminoles. pic.twitter.com/aDOyWuupME — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 2, 2026

Florida State running back Kam Davis

Davis' agency told reporters that he will visit Wisconsin this weekend and eventually Michigan State with three years of eligibility remaining.



A consensus four-star recruit and top running back prospect nationally from Albany (GA)Dougherty, Davis was a dual-threat star in throwing for over 5,000 yards and rushing for over 3,000 in his senior season. He picked the Seminoles over Alabama, Georgia, and 20 others. His career has been hampered thus far with injuries, which prevented him from establishing himself in Florida State's backfield. He rushed for 224 yards and a touchdown with the Seminoles. He appeared in only four games this season before redshirting.



UW's running back room will look vastly different in 2026, as starter Dilon Jones and senior Cade Yacamelli have entered the portal, leaving Darrion Dupree and Gideon Ituka as the only scholarship running backs with game experience.



Additionally, running back coach Devon Spalding has been hired by Michigan State after spending three years with the program. He reportedly will be replaced by Minnesota running back coach Jayden Everett.

Villanova DB Anthony Hawkins has set the following visits, per his rep @kohllleo:



Jan. 3/4 - Iowa

Jan 4/5 - Kentucky

Jan. 6 - Wisconsin https://t.co/LdGIhRRam7 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 2, 2026

Villanova defensive back Anthony Hawkins

Hawkins will have a busy slate of visits now that the transfer portal is open, stopping at Iowa (Jan 3-4), Kentucky (Jan.5), and Wisconsin (Jan.6) according to his representative at UA Sports Agency.



An FCS Freshman All-American last season, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound safety had 59 tackles, four tackles for a loss, two interceptions, and six pass breakups. According to Pro Football Focus, Hawkins made eight starts as Villanova's strong safety, one as its free safety and six others as a slot corner, playing 875 total snaps.



In addition to the graduation of starting cornerback Ricardo Hallman, the Badgers saw seven secondary players graduate or enter the portal.

Tulsa standout defensive lineman Joe Hjelle is entering the transfer portal, per @mzenitz.



The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder produced 46 tackles and 2.5 sacks this season. Expected to garner Power Four interest. pic.twitter.com/fX7Pezv5SF — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) December 17, 2025

Tulsa defensive lineman Joe Hjelle

It's slated to be an early Big Ten battle for the 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive lineman, as CBS Sports Matt Zenitz reports Hjelle will visit Wisconsin this weekend, as well as Indiana and Penn State.



An Iowa native, Hjelle has slowly worked his way up the college football ladder. He played two years at Iowa Western Community College, winning the NJCAA National Championship both seasons, before transferring to Tulsa. He's played 24 games for the Golden Hurricanes the last two years and finished this season with 46 tackles and 2.5 sacks.



In addition to the graduation of Ben Barten, Brandon Lane Jr., Parker Petersen, and Jay'viar Suggs, once highly-touted recruits Jamal Howard and Ernest Willor Jr. have entered the portal.

New Mexico tight end transfer Dorian Thomas has visits planned to Florida, Wisconsin, UCLA and Cal, a source tells @CBSSports.



Ranks as the second-best tight end in the portal. Ranked third nationally among tight ends this year with 56 catches and was first-team all-conference. https://t.co/u4Th1CeXdg pic.twitter.com/6UWw6CwHgS — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 2, 2026

New Mexico tight end Dorian Thomas

Rated the No.2 tight end in the transfer portal via 247sports, Thomas will visit Cal, Florida, UCLA, and Wisconsin, a source told CBS Sports Matt Zenitz. A first-team All-Mountain West tight end, Thomas ranked third nationally among tight ends this year with 56 catches, 560 yards, and four touchdowns.



The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Thomas spent two seasons at Arizona prior to going to New Mexico and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.



Wisconsin hopes to have better luck with the tight end position out of the portal than it did last year. The Badgers landed one of the portal's top pass catchers in Tanner Koziol, only to see him enter the portal in April.

Thank you Iowa state and cyclone nation for the past two years, I will always remember the amazing people I’ve met in Ames along the way!

I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/FTsfikOvU4 — Carson Van Dinter (@CarsonVandinter) December 30, 2025

Iowa State safety Carson Van Dinter

One of the reported 47 transfers from the Cyclones program in the portal, the Kaukauna, Wis., native will visit the Badgers this weekend, according to multiple reports. Iowa State was Van Dinter's only power-conference scholarship coming out of high school. The redshirt freshman ended up playing 180 snaps across 10 games, recording 12 tackles and one pass defended. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

