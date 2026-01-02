The relationship between the Wisconsin Badgers and Billy Edwards didn't pan out the way either side anticipated.

Edwards battled a knee injury during fall camp and then suffered a Grade 3 PCL Sprain in the season opener. When he made his return in Week 4, Edwards reaggravated the injury.

This time, it would shut him down for the rest of the season.

Edwards unsurprisingly entered his name into the transfer portal after receiving a medical redshirt for the 2025 season. Now, ahead of his sixth collegiate campaign, he's looking for one last hurrah at a new school.

And right now, that school looks to be lead by a legendary NFL coach.

North Carolina deemed school to watch for former Badger Billy Edwards.

A report from Pete Nakos of On3 Sports on Friday morning linked Edwards to Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels, even naming them as the school to watch.

Early transfer portal intel on where Wisconsin QB Billy Edwards could land: https://t.co/a1T5skglh8 https://t.co/YMvZFZHKHT pic.twitter.com/RCCQYPwfOt — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 2, 2026

There looks to be plenty of mutual interest from Edwards and UNC, and the signal caller is even slated to visit Chapel Hill.

As the @TarPitPod reported earlier, Wisconsin transfer QB Billy Edwards Jr. is set to visit UNC.



2025 at Wisconsin: Edwards suffered a knee injury in the season opener and returned in Week Four, but he reinjured it and was forced to miss the remainder of the season.



2024 at… https://t.co/lNiVufMnod pic.twitter.com/g3VxPMPPCY — Chris Smith (@chrismithunc) January 2, 2026

Much like Wisconsin, UNC had a season to forget in 2025. In Belichick's first year at the helm, the Tar Heels went 4-8. Their only conference wins came over Stanford and Syracuse, who went 4-8 and 3-10, respectively.

South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez served as the team's starting quarterback, and he's slated to return in 2026, meaning Edwards would likely begin his potential career at UNC competing for the starting job.

North Carolina quarterback Gio Lopez is expected to return to Chapel Hill in 2026, sources tell @On3sports.https://t.co/E4Gzm0BupS pic.twitter.com/zbP1QiUtCi — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 23, 2025

North Carolina did lose its backup quarterback, Max Johnson, to the transfer portal.

Before Wisconsin, Edwards had a strong 2024 campaign at Maryland. He racked up 2,881 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 150 yards and five touchdowns.

