Wisconsin Badgers quarterback linked to Bill Belichick, North Carolina in transfer portal
The relationship between the Wisconsin Badgers and Billy Edwards didn't pan out the way either side anticipated.
Edwards battled a knee injury during fall camp and then suffered a Grade 3 PCL Sprain in the season opener. When he made his return in Week 4, Edwards reaggravated the injury.
This time, it would shut him down for the rest of the season.
Edwards unsurprisingly entered his name into the transfer portal after receiving a medical redshirt for the 2025 season. Now, ahead of his sixth collegiate campaign, he's looking for one last hurrah at a new school.
And right now, that school looks to be lead by a legendary NFL coach.
North Carolina deemed school to watch for former Badger Billy Edwards.
A report from Pete Nakos of On3 Sports on Friday morning linked Edwards to Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels, even naming them as the school to watch.
There looks to be plenty of mutual interest from Edwards and UNC, and the signal caller is even slated to visit Chapel Hill.
Much like Wisconsin, UNC had a season to forget in 2025. In Belichick's first year at the helm, the Tar Heels went 4-8. Their only conference wins came over Stanford and Syracuse, who went 4-8 and 3-10, respectively.
South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez served as the team's starting quarterback, and he's slated to return in 2026, meaning Edwards would likely begin his potential career at UNC competing for the starting job.
North Carolina did lose its backup quarterback, Max Johnson, to the transfer portal.
Before Wisconsin, Edwards had a strong 2024 campaign at Maryland. He racked up 2,881 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 150 yards and five touchdowns.
