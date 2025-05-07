Wisconsin Badgers land former 4-star SEC wide receiver in transfer portal
The Wisconsin Badgers have reportedly added another weapon to its new-look offense.
Wisconsin Badgers on SI has confirmed that former Kentucky and Hawaii wide receiver Dekel Crowdus has committed to Wisconsin. He has signed with the program, first reported by 247Sports.
Crowdus then announced Wednesday via Instagram his commitment.
Crowdus was a former four-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN in the 2021 class. He caught four passes for 82 yards receiving in three seasons at Kentucky, all as a redshirt freshman in 2022.
The Lexington, Kentucky, native transferred to Hawaii and reeled in 16 receptions for 402 yards receiving (25.1 yards per reception) and four touchdowns in 2024.
The Rainbow Warriors listed Crowdus at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, and he should have one year of eligibility remaining.
He joins a Wisconsin receiving corp that saw two potential contributors depart during the spring transfer portal period. Mark Hamper, who came to Madison from Idaho in the offseason, now is at California. Quincy Burroughs also left the program, though he has not declared where his next collegiate destination is.
Crowdus could provide another upperclassmen target for the Badgers’ new “NFL-style” offense under coordinator Jeff Grimes that tries to stress defenses by throwing downfield.
Vinny Anthony II, Chris Brooks Jr. and Ohio State transfer Jayden Ballard all made plays during Wisconsin’s spring practices that ended last month.
Redshirt sophomore Trech Kekahuna missed the majority of spring ball due to injury, though wide receivers coach Jordan Reid praised Tyrell Henry for his performance in Kekahuna's absence.