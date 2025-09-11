Wisconsin Names Starting QB Ahead of Massive Week 3 Contest vs. Alabama
The Badgers have been without starting quarterback Billy Edwards since Week 1, and they won't have him on the field in Tuscaloosa either.
Wisconsin quarterback Danny O'Neil is expected to start when the Badgers travel to No. 19 Alabama on Saturday, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.
O'Neil, who began the season as the backup to Billy Edwards, started last Saturday's win over Middle Tennessee and went 23 of 27 for 283 yards and three touchdowns in his spot start for Edwards, who was hurt in Wisconsin's 17-0 Week 1 win over Miami (OH).
So it will be O'Neil, the sophomore San Diego State transfer, who will have another chance to show what he's made of against an SEC opponent on the road.
