SI

Wisconsin Names Starting QB Ahead of Massive Week 3 Contest vs. Alabama

The Badgers have been without starting quarterback Billy Edwards since Week 1, and they won't have him on the field in Tuscaloosa either.

Mike McDaniel

Wisconsin quarterback Danny O'Neil is expected to start when the Badgers travel to Alabama on Saturday.
Wisconsin quarterback Danny O'Neil is expected to start when the Badgers travel to Alabama on Saturday. / Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images
In this story:

Wisconsin quarterback Danny O'Neil is expected to start when the Badgers travel to No. 19 Alabama on Saturday, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

O'Neil, who began the season as the backup to Billy Edwards, started last Saturday's win over Middle Tennessee and went 23 of 27 for 283 yards and three touchdowns in his spot start for Edwards, who was hurt in Wisconsin's 17-0 Week 1 win over Miami (OH).

So it will be O'Neil, the sophomore San Diego State transfer, who will have another chance to show what he's made of against an SEC opponent on the road.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football