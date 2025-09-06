Wisconsin Badgers to be without starting offensive lineman for Week 2 against Middle Tennessee State
Wisconsin Football head coach Luke Fickell noted the Badgers would be doing some shuffling along the offensive line after a rough performance against Miami (Ohio) in Week 1.
Davis Heinzen and Emerson Mandell, both making their first Badgers starts at left tackle and right guard, respectively, had difficulties in pass protection and didn't fare much better in the running game.
Their issues could have been the reason why Fickell named tackle JP Benzschawel and guard/center Kerry Kodanko as players who could step into a starting role possibly as soon as this week.
But just hours from kickoff against Middle Tennessee State, the Badgers offensive line outlook transformed.
Starting center Jake Renfro, who suffered a knee injury during fall camp, popped up on Saturday's injury report as out after being on the field for every snap of Wisconsin's season opener.
The Badgers may be sitting the veteran center as a precaution, considering Wisconsin is a massive favorite. Regardless, it appears that Renfro's injury could persist as an issue throughout the season.
Expect Kodanko to start at center, with redshirt freshman Ryan Cory serving as Kodanko's backup. Who lines up around Kodanko remains to be seen.
Other availability report notes
Defensive end Corey Walker has also been ruled out for the contest. The Western Michigan transferwas listed as a starter on the Badgers initial two-deep, but moved to the second team for Week 2 in favor of Tyrese Fearbry.
According to Pro Football Focus, Walker played just five snaps in Week 1.
Starting quarterback Billy Edwards is officially out for the contest. He suffered a non-contact knee injury in Week 1 and was deemed week-to-week with a knee sprain. Danny O'Neil will draw the start against MTSU.
Tight end Tucker Ashcraft will miss a second straight game due to a lower-body injury he suffered in camp. He was spotted on the sidelines in Week 1 wearing a walking boot. It's unclear when he'll be back. Jackson Acker, Lance Mason and Grant Stec figure to share tight end duties Saturday.