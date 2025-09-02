Luke Fickell looking at 'shuffling around' Wisconsin Badgers offensive line after Week 1 struggles
The Wisconsin Badgers have a reputation for big, bruising offensive lineman that dominate the line of scrimmage.
That's why it was surprising to see Miami (OH) get after the quarterback in Week 1 as much as they did.
The Redhawks generated 13 pressures and three sacks, according to PFF. Last year, Wisconsin allowed double-digit pressures in just one game — the home matchup against Oregon.
Losing starting left tackle Kevin Heywood this spring certainly altered the Badgers' plans up front, but they had more than enough time to adjust.
They added Davis Heinzen out of the transfer portal from Central Michigan. While Wisconsin toyed around with the idea of playing Joe Brunner at left tackle, they allowed Heinzen to handle most of the reps there during fall camp.
He allowed five pressures and two sacks during the opener, and he was pulled in favor of Leyton Nelson on Wisconsin's final drive.
Right guard Emerson Mandell also yielded four pressures after winning the starting job to replace Joe Huber, leaving the Badgers with a real problem on their hands.
"There'll be some shuffling around," Fickell said during his Tuesday press conference. "We'll give some guys some other opportunities in different spots."
Fickell mentioned Kerry Kodanko and JP Benzschawel as players who could see more opportunities.
Kodanko competed with Mandell for the right guard spot throughout the offseason and is also Wisconsin's backup center.
Benzschawel dealt with some minor injuries throughout spring and fall camp, and he has the versatility to play guard or tackle.
Fickell didn't openly state there'd be changes to the starting offensive line ahead of Wisconsin's Week 2 game against Middle Tennessee State.
However, the third-year coach pointed out that spring and fall injuries made it so they weren't able to try certain groupings in the lead up to the regular season.
Because of that, Fickell and the Badgers will have to find answers fast.
"We don't know what the best lineup is going to be," Fickell said. "That's what we've got to figure out here within the next two, three weeks."
With a road matchup against Alabama in Week 3 leading into Big Ten play, time isn't on Wisconsin's side.