Big Ten coaches think Badgers will get back to running 'classic Wisconsin' offense in 2025
New offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes is bringing more of a pro-style system to the Wisconsin Badgers this season.
His offense should feel a lot more like Wisconsin football than what they ran under Phil Longo the last two seasons.
Other coaches in the Big Ten are expecting Badgers football to look the way it used to again in 2025.
Athlon Sports asked four anonymous coaches in the conference to evaluate every Big Ten team, and the offensive system was the theme for Wisconsin.
"Longo moving on benefits everyone involved," one coach said. "If they bounce back and become more of a modern version of that classic Wisconsin power run offense, you’ll wonder why they ever made the move in the first place."
Another anonymous coach called Grimes "a great hire" and thinks the Badgers' young backfield can get them back to playing "Wisconsin football."
Youth was one of the obstacles these coaches saw for Luke Fickell's team to bounce back right away in 2025, but they seem to have consensus about the program correcting its mistakes.
"Fickell is the guy, but the offensive issues have overshadowed the overall plan so much that it’s easy to see why some folks might lose faith," another coach said. "I think they just overreached on trying to modernize the program schematically.”
The old way of Wisconsin football won them games consistently, even if it had its limitations.
After Fickell's recent struggles, getting back to that would be a welcomed return for Badgers fans, but a tough 2025 schedule on paper won't make it any easier.
