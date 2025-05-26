All Badgers

Big Ten coaches think Badgers will get back to running 'classic Wisconsin' offense in 2025

Big Ten coaches told Athlon Sports that Luke Fickell "overreached on trying to modernize" the Wisconsin Badgers offense, but a return to old school football will go a long way for them.

Lorin Cox

Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo is shown with quarterback Braedyn Locke (18) during the third quarter of their game Saturday, September 14, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Alabama beat Wisconsin 42-10.
Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo is shown with quarterback Braedyn Locke (18) during the third quarter of their game Saturday, September 14, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Alabama beat Wisconsin 42-10. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
New offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes is bringing more of a pro-style system to the Wisconsin Badgers this season.

His offense should feel a lot more like Wisconsin football than what they ran under Phil Longo the last two seasons.

Other coaches in the Big Ten are expecting Badgers football to look the way it used to again in 2025.

Athlon Sports asked four anonymous coaches in the conference to evaluate every Big Ten team, and the offensive system was the theme for Wisconsin.

"Longo moving on benefits everyone involved," one coach said. "If they bounce back and become more of a modern version of that classic Wisconsin power run offense, you’ll wonder why they ever made the move in the first place."

Another anonymous coach called Grimes "a great hire" and thinks the Badgers' young backfield can get them back to playing "Wisconsin football."

Youth was one of the obstacles these coaches saw for Luke Fickell's team to bounce back right away in 2025, but they seem to have consensus about the program correcting its mistakes.

"Fickell is the guy, but the offensive issues have overshadowed the overall plan so much that it’s easy to see why some folks might lose faith," another coach said. "I think they just overreached on trying to modernize the program schematically.”

The old way of Wisconsin football won them games consistently, even if it had its limitations.

After Fickell's recent struggles, getting back to that would be a welcomed return for Badgers fans, but a tough 2025 schedule on paper won't make it any easier.

Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the host of the Locked on Bears podcast and has been covering the Chicago Bears since 2016. He is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus and has written for NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today's Bears Wire. You can follow him on Twitter @CoxSports1.

