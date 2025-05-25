Two Wisconsin Badgers legends make PFF's list of best NFL players from 2000s
The best players in the trenches don't always get the recognition they deserve.
Thankfully, the folks over at PFF take the time to grade every player on every play, even the ones that never touch the ball.
It's fair to disagree with their grades sometimes, but they got it right when they assembled their team of the best NFL players from the 2000s and included Wisconsin Badgers legends Joe Thomas and J.J. Watt.
Left Tackle: Joe Thomas
Thomas is truly one of the best of all time at his position, having delivered the highest career PFF pass-blocking grade of any offensive lineman in the PFF era (95.9).- Jonathon Macri, PFF
Thomas allowed just a 4.0% pressure rate in his career, the second-best mark among all offensive tackles with at least 5,000 pass-blocking snaps. He holds the PFF record for most seasons (six) with a pass-blocking grade above 90.0. For context, honorable mention Trent Williams, who has six seasons of 90.0-plus PFF overall grades, has just one season with a 90.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grade.
The NFL has seen plenty of good left tackles over the last 25 years, but it would be hard to put anyone ahead of the Hall of Famer from Brookfield, Wis.
The same is true on the defensive line for future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt.
Former Los Angeles Ram Aaron Donald is technically ahead of him on the list, but it would be incomplete if Watt wasn't still included in the lineup.
Interior Defender: J.J. Watt
Watt split his time between edge defender and interior defensive lineman, the latter of which is where he features on this list, as his most dominant seasons at that position are the only ones to come close to rivaling Aaron Donald.- Jonathon Macri, PFF
The second-highest-graded interior defensive linemen in the PFF era delivered a record 119 quarterback pressures for the position and a 92.9 PFF pass-rush grade in 2014, which ranks just outside Donald’s six best seasons of all time. Watt also put together three of the five seasons with the most sacks for the position, leading to the third-most sacks (120.5) in the PFF era, including the playoffs.
Watt retired after the 2022 season, so he won't be eligible for the Hall of Fame until 2028.
It shouldn't take long for him to get in from there. His spot on the all 2000s team is strong evidence of that.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
