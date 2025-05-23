Urban Meyer thinks teams on Wisconsin Badgers schedule are tougher than SEC schools
The Wisconsin Badgers have a really difficult schedule for the 2025 season.
Urban Meyer thinks it would be a little easier for them if they played in the SEC instead.
The former Ohio State and Florida head coach was a guest on the Another Dooley Noted Podcast, where he said he believes the top teams in the Big Ten have surpassed the best of the SEC.
"You know what the SEC's done? It’s raised the level,” Meyer said on the podcast. “But the Big Ten has passed the SEC, at the upper part. If you would have told me that 10 years ago, I would’ve said it’s not even close."
He wasn't ready to say the Big Ten conference as a whole is now better than the entirety of the SEC, but all you have to do is look at the recent National Championships for Ohio State and Michigan to see which conference is succeeding more.
This year's expanded College Football Playoff had four teams from the Big Ten (Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Indiana) and three from the SEC (Texas, Georgia, Tennessee).
The problem for Wisconsin is that they face three of those in-conference playoff teams on their schedule.
They also face a historic SEC powerhouse on the schedule in Alabama, but the Crimson Tide's drop-off last season speaks to Meyers point about that conference as a whole.
Luke Fickell can't escape the challenges of either league right now, and it's clear his Badgers will be tested as much as any team in the country in 2025.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Luke Fickell ranks 40th in CBS Sports college football coach rankings ahead of Bill Belichick, Sherrone Moore