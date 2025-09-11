Biggest questions facing Wisconsin Badgers ahead of Week 3 at Alabama Crimson Tide
Luke Fickell admitted the Wisconsin Badgers need to get a lot better this week before they travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide.
He knows the performance they had against Middle Tennessee State in Week 2 won't be good enough to win this Saturday.
The answers to these key questions could be the difference between another tough loss to Alabama and a major upset of a ranked opponent
How healthy will Badgers be?
Wisconsin missed some important starters last week against the Blue Raiders, and their status for the Alabama game is still up in the air.
The Badgers haven't ruled out quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., who will reportedly travel with the team to Tuscaloosa, but he isn't expected to play.
It feels strange to say the quarterback injury might not be the most concerning one for Wisconsin, given their confidence in backup Danny O'Neil.
The more consequential absence in Week 2 was starting center Jake Renfro, whose unexpected injury makes it hard to predict his status for Alabama.
Backup center Kerry Kodanko struggled against Middle Tennessee State, so a matchup against the Crimson Tide feels like a recipe for disaster if he doesn't show drastic improvement.
Wisconsin was also without transfer defensive lineman Corey Walker, who was expected to play a key role in the rotation up front this season.
The Badgers will need all the healthy bodies they can get against Alabama, and having Walker back can help keep the rest of the group more fresh.
Can Badgers offense find a way to start faster?
Wisconsin wasn't at much risk of losing in either of their first two games, but the fan base was looking for the Badgers to start faster than their first two seasons under Luke Fickell.
If they were slow out of the gate against Miami (OH) and Middle Tennessee State, it's hard to expect them to come out firing on all cylinders against Alabama.
Lesser opponents like the RedHawks and Blue Raiders couldn't take advantage of the opportunity, but the Crimson Tide won't be so kind as to let the Badgers back into the game.
O'Neil doesn't have to score touchdowns on every drive, but if the offense keeps going three-and-out while the defense gives up points, the game could get out of reach before UW can find its groove.
Will elite defense translate against ranked opponent?
The Wisconsin defense has performed at a high level through the first two weeks of the season.
They shutout Miami (OH) and made life difficult for Middle Tennessee State, but now they'll be tested against a ranked opponent that will show Badgers fans just how good the unit actually is.
The improvement has been encouraging, and they've showed no signs of slowing down, but now it gets real.
In particular, transfer outside Mason Reiger has been one of the nation's most productive pass rushers through two weeks of the season. But now he'll face Alabama left tackle Kaydn Proctor, who is a projected first-round pick whenever he enters the NFL Draft.
Safety Preston Zachman has also been lights-out to start the season, but if he can keep up his play-making against the Crimson Tide, both defensive stars will boost their pro prospects.
Can Jeff Grimes unleash Wisconsin's running backs?
The Badgers haven't been able to run the ball the way they want to, at least with their running backs.
Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes generated a rushing attack in Week 2 with a few explosive handoffs to wide receivers, but the team needs more from Dilin Jones, Darrion Dupree and Cade Yacamelli in the backfield.
That doesn't get any easier against Alabama, but getting healthier on the offensive line could be a good first step.
The RBs themselves have done a decent job creating yards after contact, but the standards for the position in Madison are so high that the group has felt a little underwhelming to begin 2025.
The ground game will need to be more well-rounded this week for Wisconsin to pull off an upset.