Despite historic point spread, Wisconsin will be 'a real test' for Alabama
Wisconsin is roughly a 16-point underdog as it prepares to welcome Alabama to Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday. This will mark the first time the Badgers are home underdogs of more than 15 points since a 1991 game when they were 17.5-point 'dogs against Iowa. The Badgers covered the spread that day, losing 10-6 in Madison.
Many experts are not giving the Badgers much of a chance at all this weekend. With roughly +540 odds to win outright on most sportsbooks, the implied probability gives them a 15.6 percent chance of knocking off the Crimson Tide.
Despite the odds not being in Wisconsin's favor, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum thinks Saturday will still be a real test for Alabama. He was quite complimentary of the Badgers on the latest episode of "Always College Football" with Greg McElroy.
"I expect Alabama to look good," Finebaum said. "I expect them to bounce back... it's a real test. Alabama has Georgia, now, in two weeks. So, what do they look like in a hostile setting, against a really good coach in an ascending program? There was a lot not to like on Saturday night against South Florida, but I wouldn't obsess over it."
Alabama had some struggles in Week 2, as it led USF 14-13 up until about the ten-minute mark of the fourth quarter. The 42-16 final score doesn't indicate how tight the Bulls played the Crimson Tide on their own field for most of the day.
Nick Saban is no longer manning the sidelines for Alabama, but first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer — who is coming off a national title game appearance at Washington — still seems to have the program among the class of the SEC and the country. They've averaged 52.5 points per game, which ranks seventh-best in college football, and quarterback Jalen Milroe looks like a potential Heisman trophy contender.
Wisconsin has played far from its best football through two weeks against opponents from the MAC and the FCS. They might need to play an A+ game to even compete with the Crimson Tide on Saturday.