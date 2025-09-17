3 Big Ten head coaches see Camp Randall Stadium as loudest road venue in conference
The Big Ten has plenty of places that coaches dread playing on the road.
Camp Randall Stadium is right up there with the loudest of them.
The Big Ten Conference released a video from Big Ten Media Days earlier this year where they asked the head coaches in the conference which away venues were the loudest.
Three of them said Camp Randall in Madison.
It's not surprising that Illinois head coach Bret Bielema gave a shoutout to his former team, knowing first hand how electric the stadium can be during "Jump Around" at the start of the fourth quarter.
Oregon's Dan Lanning tried to cop out of his answer, noting that he hasn't played in many Big Ten venues since taking over the Ducks' job in 2022, but Wisconsin was the only school he mentioned.
And Iowa's Kirk Ferentz gave a three way tie between the stadiums of Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.
Ultimately, Beaver Stadium for Penn State got the most votes among the Big Ten coaches, but it says a lot that Camp Randall was right in the mix with other programs who have done a lot more winning in recent years.
It speaks to the commitment and energy of Badgers fans who show up and cheer their team through thick and thin, even if sometimes they're a little late to fill in the student section.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Report: Wisconsin Badgers pursuing Virginia Tech CB who entered transfer portal after head coach firing