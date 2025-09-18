Wisconsin Badgers hosting Top 5 QB recruit in the country for visit during Maryland game
The Wisconsin Badgers have an important Big Ten matchup on the field this week against the Maryland Terrapins, but another important effort will be happening on the sidelines of Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.
The start of the conference schedule will be big for recruiting as Luke Fickell starts to host top prospects for games, and a big one is coming on Saturday for Maryland.
Four-star quarterback Israel Abrams out of Lombard, Illinois announced on X (formely Twitter) that he will be visiting Madison for the Week 4 game.
He is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class by 247Sports, while ESPN and Rivals have him at No. 6.
Both Rivals and 247Sports have him as a Top 100 recruit in the country.
His Montini Catholic High School won the Illinois State Championship last year and is undefeated so far to start 2025.
Abrams has offers from at least 15 programs including Indiana, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. He previously said he will also be visiting Iowa State, Northwestern, Tennessee and Purdue this fall.
If Wisconsin can land him, he would be one of the highest-rated quarterback recruits in program history.
He wore a Badgers towel during pre-game warmups earlier this season, so Luke Fickell's staff seems to be making a good impression.
