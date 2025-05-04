Former Wisconsin Badgers TE Jake Ferguson changing offseason approach to get back to Pro Bowl for Dallas Cowboys
Jake Ferguson's career was on the NFL fast track.
The former Wisconsin Badgers tight end was a fourth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 and made the Pro Bowl in a breakout 2023 season.
2024 was a bit harder, with a knee injury and a concussion slowing him down and limiting his production to under 500 receiving yards. An injury to quarterback Dak Prescott didn't help either.
But heading into year four, Ferguson is dialing in his offseason approach to get back to all-star status.
"Last year, not the year that I wanted to have," Ferguson told DallasCowboys.com. "Just going through, going back and reassessing myself after this season, just knowing what it's gonna take. I'm cutting out some of the bad things in my life — whether it be food, whatever it may be — and I am really locking in with Dak [Prescott] and making sure I'm keying on all the offensive keys with the new coaching staff."
He's preparing for the 2025 season with a new head coach for the first time in his pro career, as Dallas fired Mike McCarthy and replaced him with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.
That continuity should help Ferguson through the transition and continue his development into one of the NFL's top tight ends.
"You can tell he loves the game of football and he loves the guys he coaches," Ferguson said. "To me, that's something I can easily buy into. Personally, I'm just really excited."
The Cowboys didn't make any major additions at receiver this offseason, and they let veteran wide out Brandin Cooks walk in free agency, leaving more potential opportunities for Ferguson in the passing game.
If he (and his quarterback) can stay healthy this season, he should be right back on track to the career trajectory he started back at Wisconsin.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Post-spring Big Ten power rankings show just how much Wisconsin Badgers football has to prove in 2025