Beau Allen shares hilarious NSFW story about Wisconsin Badgers' pre-game speech from Ron Dayne
When Ron Dayne speaks up in the Wisconsin Badgers locker room, everyone listens.
But what comes out of his mouth during that speech might not always be what the players expected.
That was the case back when defensive tackle Beau Allen was on the team. He's now a regular feature on the Green Light podcast with Chris Long, and he told a hilarious story of Dayne giving a not-safe-for-work speech in the pre-game locker room.
Allen said the pre-game atmosphere in the locker room during his era was very quiet. Players tended to be very focused and serious as they prepared to take the field.
For one of their games, Dayne was an honorary captain, and he took it upon himself to try and rally the team in the locker room before the game.
"He's going off," Allen said. "He's like, 'Hey! We've got to get a piece of that [expletive] today! We've just got to get a piece of that [expletive]! We don't need the whole thing!"
The locker room was dead silent. Allen said he and his teammates were in disbelief.
They had the utmost respect for the Heisman trophy-winning Wisconsin legend, but his approach on this particular gameday was not what they expected.
"It's like one of those moments where you're kind of looking at your boys like 'Is this guy for real right now?'" Allen joked.
On the Green Light podcast, his teammates James White and Melvin Gordon corroborated the story but admitted that the speech loosened them up.
"I was looking like, "Boy, what is he talking about?'" Gordon said. "I was like, 'Ron, go upstairs with that [expletive]."
The most confusing part for the players was Dayne's insistence that they didn't need to get the entire rear end, just a piece of it.
The players suspected he may have been doing some pre-game partying of his own that influenced the locker room speech.
"Everybody was looking like, 'Is this [expletive] serious?'" White said. "He had to have been blitzed. He definitely was drunk or something, but it worked."
It's a funny story that only adds to the legend of Ron Dayne.
It makes you wonder what else he's done at other games he's been an honorary captain since.
