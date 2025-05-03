Post-spring Big Ten power rankings show just how much Wisconsin Badgers football has to prove in 2025
The Wisconsin Badgers aren't getting any of the benefit of the doubt in 2025.
After a 5-7 finish last season with a 3-6 conference record, Luke Fickell and his team have a lot to prove to re-earn the respect of their rivals and peers.
That's apparent in the latest CBS Sports power rankings of Big Ten schools after spring practices.
Wisconsin barely cracked the Top 15, with only four teams below them in the conference.
The Badgers' spot in the rankings reflects where their record finished last year, tied for 14th with UCLA.
A new offensive coordinator and some success in the transfer portal hasn't bought UW much in the eyes of the national media.
Fickell and company will have to prove their progress on the field with more wins in 2025, which won't be easy given the strength of Wisconsin's schedule.
They only face one of the Big Ten teams below them in these power rankings (Maryland). The rest will be uphill battles with a major chip on Badgers' shoulders this fall.
