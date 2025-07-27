Former Wisconsin Badgers quarterbacks on roster bubble at NFL training camps
While Russell Wilson is firmly in the drivers' seat as the New York Giants' starter, other former Wisconsin Badgers quarterbacks find themselves on the roster bubble early in NFL training camps.
The Houston Texans drafted Graham Mertz in the sixth-round this spring, after he spent his final two collegiate seasons at Florida.
He sits firmly behind starter C.J. Stroud and backup Davis Mills on the depth chart.
As a draft pick on a rookie contract, he has a better shot of sticking around on the 53-man roster than a lot of other No. 3 quarterbacks, but his spot is far from guaranteed.
The Texans only carried two quarterbacks last season, making Mertz's most likely destination the practice squad.
But Houston rostered three QBs for Stroud's rookie season in 2023, so head coach DeMeco Ryans could be open to doing it again if Mertz can prove he's too valuable to try and stash off of the roster.
In San Francisco, Tanner Mordecai faces a similar uphill battle with the 49ers.
He's competing with seventh-round pick and former Big Ten rival Kurtis Rourke for the third spot on the depth chart.
Kyle Shanahan has consistently kept three quarterbacks on his 53-man roster in recent seasons, so Mordecai may have a more realistic path to a roster spot than his Badgers predecessor Mertz.
After going undrafted last year, Mordecai spent the 2024 season on the practice squad. He should find his way back there this season if he doesn't make the full team.