Breece Hall Linked To Blockbuster Trade To AFC Contender
The New York Jets could entertain the idea of trading running back Breece Hall this offseason. New York has a very deep running back room with three quality running backs at the moment.
With Hall entering a contract year and the Jets unlikely to re-sign him, a trade would make a lot of sense. This would allow New York to run with a running back by committee with their second and third string running backs while netting some draft capital in exchange for Hall.
David Latham of Last Word on Sports recently suggested the Cincinnati Bengals could be the perfect landing spot in a trade for Hall.
"Chase Brown survived the NFL Draft, as the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t select a running back until they took Tahj Brooks in the sixth round," Latham wrote. "While the third-year pro should start, he’s not exactly built for a full-time role.
"Even going back to his days in college, Brown only has one season with over 230 rushing attempts and two seasons with 200 or more carries. The Bengals could use a player to ease his burden, and a Breece Hall trade could give this team a near-unstoppable running back duo."
The Bengals didn't add a high quality running back in the draft and they could use a solid running mate alongside Chase Brown. If Cincinnati is looking to add more to the offense, Hall could be the perfect option.
The Bengals have already spent a lot of money on offense, so it's unclear whether they would be willing to do this. Either way, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Jets trade Hall this offseason.
