3 teams on Wisconsin Badgers schedule are projected to make 2025 College Football Playoff, with more on the fringe
The Wisconsin Badgers aren't just playing some good teams on their 2025 schedule. They're playing some of the very best teams in the country.
When the year is said and done, Luke Fickell could face as many as three teams that go on to make the college football playoff.
CBS Sports' Brad Crawford put together a post-spring projection of which teams could make the CFP in 2025, and three of them are on Wisconsin's schedule.
He has the No. 1 seed as the defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes, who the Badgers host at Camp Randall on Oct. 18.
The week after that game, Wisconsin will be on the road to play the Oregon Ducks, who are an 8 seed on CBS Sports' projection.
The Alabama Crimson Tide are No. 7, and they host UW for the third game of the season on Sept. 13.
Wisconsin will also play an Indiana Hoosiers team that made the playoff last year, and the Illinois Fighting Illini are expected to make a push for the postseason too, playing the Badgers along the way.
Wins over Wisconsin will be important parts of those teams trying to convince the selection committee where they should be seeded in the CFP.
It's up to Fickell and his team to play spoiler and keep their Big Ten rivals out of the seeding with some upsets in the regular season.
