Former Badgers RB hired to be head football coach at Frank Kaminsky's high school

𝖂𝖊𝖑𝖈𝖔𝖒𝖊 𝖙𝖔 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕬𝖈𝖆𝖉𝖊𝖒𝖞, 𝕾𝖜𝖊𝖊𝖙 𝕱𝖊𝖊𝖙!



We have hired 3x Super Bowl Champion and 3x Big Ten Champion, James White, as our next Head Coach!



Coach White brings along a resume of incredible experience that cannot be beat. Here are some highlights of his… pic.twitter.com/0O1bjZVQ6k