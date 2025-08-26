Former Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver named starter for SEC team
One former Wisconsin Badgers receiver's long search for a home in high-level college football is finally over. In his fourth college program, one frequent visitor to the transfer portal meandered his way into a starting role in the SEC.
Wisconsin football fans will spot a pair of familiar names atop the Oklahoma Sooners' depth chart.
First is that of running back Tory Blaylock. As a true freshman, the younger brother of Badgers defensive back Travian Blaylock appears poised for playing time as the second-string back. The one-time Wisconsin recruiting interest beat out former Cal Bears workhorse tailback Jaydn Ott for the role.
The more familiar face in Madison atop the Oklahoma football depth chart, however, is Keontez Lewis. In his fifth season of college football, he earned the role as OU's starting 'X' receiver.
A whirlwind journey led to Lewis' arrival in Norman. He bagan his career with the UCLA Bruins, appearing primarily on special teams, before transferring to UW ahead of his sophomore season.
Former Badgers head coach Paul Chryst brought in the East St. Louis product following the 2021 season. As a sophomore, Lewis became Wisconsin's third-leading receiver with 15.7 yards per reception on 20 catches and three touchdowns.
He led all receivers in two games that year: against the Washington State Cougars with 62 yards and against the Iowa Hawkeyes with 71 yards and a touchdown.
After the new offensive coaching staff, led by coordinator Phil Longo, brought in four transfer wide receivers in 2023, Lewis entered the transfer portal again.
Between Wisconsin and Oklahoma, Lewis spent one season at Southern Illinois. In his lone season with the Salukis, competing in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Missouri Valley Conference, Lewis led the team in receptions (49), receiving yards (813), and touchdowns (5).
