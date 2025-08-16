Wisconsin women's hockey forward scores highlight-reel goal in USA vs Canada series
Not even the offseason can ground the high-flying Wisconsin women's hockey offense.
After winning the national title and leading the country in scoring, the Badgers are taking their talents to international competition this week.
In Lake Placid, New York, Team USA and Team Canada are squaring off for a three-game series with several UW standouts participating. The 2025 Collegiate Select Series features five skaters adding some blue to their usual red and white: Maggie Scannell, Cassie Hall, Laney Potter, Vivian Jungels, and Kelly Gorbatenko.
After Team USA's victory on Wednesday, the international rivals entered the third period of game two deadlocked with two goals a piece. That tie did not last long into the final frame, however, as one of those five Badgers gave the USA an early third period lead.
After defender Grace Dwyer, who plays her college hockey for the Cornell Big Red, passed the puck to Scannell on the left wing at the blue line, the Wisconsin forward fired the puck across the ice to a quickly accelerating Gorbatenko.
The pass ended up slightly ahead of Gorbatenko, but it did not matter as she dove to poke the puck that had richocheted off the boards and put it past Team Canada (and Ohio State Buckeyes) goaltender Hailey MacLeod.
Gorbatenko's goal was her first point of the series. Scannell's assist was her second of the game and the series.
The highlight-reel effort added to Gorbatenko's already impressive twelve months on the ice. The Barrington, Illinois native is coming off a breakout sophomore campaign in which she tallied 15 goals and 23 assists, more than doubling both of her marks as a rookie.
Team Canada tied the game late in the third period with a goal by Minnesota Gophers forward Sarah Paul. Team USA eventually bested Team Canada following a 14-round shootout to win 4-3 and clinch the best-of-three.
The third game in the series will be played on Saturday, August 16th, at 4:30 PM Central Time and can be streamed live on USAHockeyTV.
