College basketball insider sees Wisconsin Badgers transfer forward as 'a steal'
One year after bringing in a transfer class headlined by eventual NBA Draft selection John Tonje, Greg Gard went back to work in the transfer portal this spring.
He landed five experienced college basketball players, and it did not go unnoticed.
CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein took some time away from an apparent vacation to wax poetic about one of the Wisconsin Badgers' transfers. From the marina, Rothstein proclaimed "Wisconsin got a steal" in the transfer portal.
The stolen goods in question are with "Portland transfer Austin Rapp," according to Rothstein. The sophomore joined UW this offseason after spending his freshman year with the Portland Pilots of the West Coast Conference.
With longtime starter Steven Crowl and dependable reserve Carter Gilmore exhausting their eligibility at the end of last season, Rapp provides an immediate impact add to Wisconsin's frontcourt. As a freshman, Rapp connected on 83 three-pointers for the Pilots — the most of any player in the WCC and the second-most among all freshman in Division I.
Rapp's ability to stretch the floor alongside junior Nolan Winter, who shot over 35 percent from beyond the arc in 2024-25, should create a challenge for opposing defenses. It also makes Rapp "a name to monitor in Madison," according to Rothstein.
"It opens not also my game; I feel it opens up the whole guard game because we're kind of taking a rim protector away from them," Rapp said of the dynamic created by he and Winter playing together. Following a practice open to the media in July, Rapp asked rhetorically, "If we're both on the court at the same time, who are [opposing defenses] going to help from?"
"Playing with [Winter] is something special," the 2025 WCC Freshman of the Year added.
Winter, who Rothstein referred to as "a potential Big Ten breakout player" this season, has been similarly impressed with Rapp after spending two seasons alongside Crowl.
"Austin can stretch the floor like any big in the nation," the Lakeville North High School product said. "I mean, he can shoot the crap out of it. So, being able to see that firsthand, it's been awesome."
