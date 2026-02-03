Former Wisconsin Badgers walk-on is a hot commodity on NFL coaching circuit

Connor Senger isn't too far removed from his own recruiting process as a high school quarterback coming out of Milwaukee.

But instead of choosing between Big Ten walk-on offers and Division-3 scholarships, Senger is now fielding calls from interested NFL franchises.

Having spent the last four seasons working in various offensive coaching roles with the Arizona Cardinals, Senger has received multiple interview requests from NFL teams for different positions.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Senger has interviewed with the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers for the quarterback coach position. On Tuesday, it was reported the Chicago Bears are seeking permission to interview Senger for their offensive coordinator role.

The #Bears have requested to interview Connor Senger for their offensive coordinator position, source said.



Senger is Arizona’s pass game specialist and called plays in last week’s East-West Shrine Bowl. He interviewed for the Bills and Packers QB jobs last weekend. pic.twitter.com/kF8tF83G8c — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2026

A Milwaukee native, Senger played quarterback at high school at Pius XI and passed for over 3,700 yards in his career. He finished his senior season with 1,799 passing yards, 917 rushing yards, and 29 touchdowns.

He accepted a walk-on offer from Wisconsin over interest from Butler, Northern Iowa, Northwestern, Western Illinois and most of the Division 3 schools in Wisconsin.

Senger was recognized at the Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year in 2013 and 2014 with the Badgers but transferred to the University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh for his final two seasons of eligibility. He was a part of two conference championship teams before immediately beginning his coaching career with the Titans.

He mentored quarterback Brett Kasper in 2017 and saw him win the Gagliardi Trophy as the top player in NCAA Division III football. He spent a season coaching quarterbacks at Caroll in Waukesha, running backs at Wisconsin-Whitewater, and two seasons as the offensive quality control coordinator at North Dakota State before beginning his tenure with the Arizona Cardinals as a coaching fellow in 2022.

The team's quality control coach in 2022, the assistant quarterbacks coach in 2024, and the pass game coordinator in 2025, Senger has held various job titles with the Cardinals but has primarily worked with Kyler Murray and other Cardinals quarterbacks. He also has coached wide receivers in various college all-star games.

