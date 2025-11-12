Former Wisconsin director of personnel given show-clause penalty by NCAA
MADISON, Wis. - Former Wisconsin Director of Player Personnel Saeed Khalif knows what his punishment is for breaking NCAA recruiting rules.
Khalif received a six-year show-cause order that runs through 2031 as part of a negotiated settlement between the NCAA and Michigan State that stems from the Spartans coaching and recruiting staff provided impermissible recruiting inducements to six prospects between October 2021 and March 2023.
Per the NCAA's summary, the Spartans "primarily consisted of airfare and hotel lodging" surrounding unofficial visits, and similar accommodations for three prospects and family members who were traveling to enroll at Michigan State.
While former head coach Mel Tucker was not directly accused of any violations, the committee concluded he was responsible for allegations that occurred after Jan. 1, 2023, in his role as head coach and did not provide adequate compliance oversight to employees below him.
Before starting at Michigan State, Khalif spent four seasons (2017-20) at Wisconsin. While with the Badgers, UW’s recruiting classes rose in the 247Sports composite rankings every year, including No. 16 in 2021, the highest finish for the program since the 247 Sports team composite rankings started in 2000. Wisconsin also finished No. 15 in the 2021 Rivals team rankings, the best ever for the Badgers, dating back to 2002.
Those lofty recruiting rankings have not resulted in wins on the field, however, as the Badgers are 31-29 since the start of the 2021 season.
Another one of the penalties in the settlement is the Spartans vacating their 14 wins during the 2022, 2023, and 2024 season, one of which was a 34-28 double overtime victory over the Badgers on October 15, 2022, in East Lansing.
The game marked the first road contest for interim head coach Jim Leonhard, who took over the role following the firing of Paul Chryst on October 3.
Wisconsin forced overtime when quarterback Graham Mertz found Keontez Lewis with 2:04 remaining. Mertz tied the game when he connected with Chimere Dike on a 25-yard scoring pass, but the Badgers turned the ball over on the first play of second overtime with tailback Braelon Allen fumbled. The Spartans threw the winning touchdown pass three plays later to snap a four-game losing streak.
Wisconsin and Michigan State have not played the last three seasons.
While the Spartans have to vacate the victory, the loss stays on Wisconsin's resume. According to NCAA rules, only a forfeiting game would result in the game result being reversed, with the winning team receives a loss while the losing team receives a win. Player statistics and records from that game are also unaffected, except for any individual players declared ineligible.
Under Leonhard, the Badgers beat Northwestern, Purdue, Maryland, and Nebraska and lost other games to Iowa and Minnesota in 2022.
Leonhard interviewed for the permanent job, but Wisconsin Athletic director Chris McIntosh passed over the Badgers' defensive coordinator in favor of Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. Leonhard remained on staff to coach Wisconsin's defense in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, a 24-17 win over Oklahoma State, before departing.
Leonhard is currently in his second season with the Denver Broncos and his first as defensive pass game coordinator/assistant head coach.