Luke Fickell and Wisconsin Badgers flip 2026 RB after huge win over Washington
The Wisconsin Badgers' 13-10 upset win over No. 24 Washington was critical for several reasons.
It gave Luke Fickell his first win over a ranked opponent with the Badgers, snapped a six-game losing streak and quelled fans who had begun to turn on Fickell and Athletic Director Chris McIntosh.
Perhaps most importantly of all, it gave Wisconsin some positive momentum on the recruiting trail -- momentum they used to land an impressive running back recruit.
Badgers flip 2026 FIU commit Qwantavius Wiggins
Wiggins, who goes by the nickname "Fatboy" had been committed to Florida International University since June, and he received an offer from Wisconsin on Oct. 31 before taking an official visit to Madison for Saturday's matchup against Washington.
Days later, the Badgers beat out other contenders like Florida State to land Wiggins' commitment.
Wiggins is rated as a three-star RB and the 52nd best tailback in the 2026 class, according to Rivals Industry Rankings. However, 247 Sports has Wiggins as the 24th best RB.
As a senior for Langston Hughes High School, Wiggins rushed for 823 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 9.6 yards per carry.
The speedy 5-foot-10, 195-pound tailback from Fairburn, Georgia, becomes Wisconsin's second running back commit in the class, joining four-star Amari Latimer, who also hails from Georgia.
Between Wiggins and the bruising Latimer, the Badgers seemingly have a thunder and lightning combination set to join an already deep backfield next season.
However, Wisconsin may have some work to do in order to retain the commitment of Latimer. Latimer has received plenty of interest from schools like Ohio State, Miami and Tennessee since committing to the Badgers in June.
While the transfer portal adds a significant level of uncertainty, Wisconsin could return running backs Gideon Ituka, Dilin Jones and Darrion Dupree next season, in addition to Wiggins and Latimer.