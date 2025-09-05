Four things Wisconsin Badgers must improve in Week 2 against Middle Tennessee State
The Wisconsin Badgers' season opener against Miami (Ohio) definitely didn't go according to plan. Billy Edwards went down with a non-contact injury in the second quarter and is week-to-week with a knee sprain, pushing backup Danny O'Neil under center.
The offense failed to convert on many of its scoring opportunities, with O'Neil throwing a redzone interception and multiple deep balls falling incomplete.
But, the defense held strong and shut out the Redhawks, while a pair of fourth-quarter score gave the Badgers a better margin of victory on paper.
Ahead of a Week 2 matchup with the Blue Raiders of Middle Tennessee State, here's what the Badgers need to improve upon.
Pass blocking, run blocking and the offensive line in general
The offensive line severely underwhelmed in the season opener. Whether it was in pass protection or run blocking, they simply weren't good enough against a MAC team.
Left tackle Davis Heinzen had his hands full with Adam Trick. According to Pro Football Focus, Heinzen allowed two sacks and five quarterback pressures. Right guard Emerson Mandell, who made his first career start, surrendered four quarterback pressures as well.
Running backs Dilin Jones, Darrion Dupree and Cade Yacamelli didn't have many lanes to run through, averaging 1.1 yards before contact on 27 attempts. In other words, 103 of the trio's 134 rushing yards came after contact.
Luke Fickell talked in his game-week press conference that they're considering "shuffling around" the offensive line and could be trying out some different players with the starting core of Riley Mahlman, Jake Renfro and Joe Brunner.
Better decision making from Danny O'Neil
All things considered, Danny O'Neil held up fairly well in place of Billy Edwards. But with a full week to gameplan and a game at Camp Randall under his belt, O'Neil should be more prepared this time.
Taking better care of the football should be a key part of his preparations. The sophomore San Diego State transfer threw an interception on fourth down from the 10 yard line, missing Trech Kekahuna in the back corner of the end zone by a wide margin.
O'Neil lucked out of a second interception, when a Miami (OH) defender undercut an outbreaking route but dropped a potential pick-six.
He'll have a wide margin for error Saturday against Middle Tennessee State, but O'Neil keeping a clean sheet would inspire some confidence ahead of Wisconsin's Week 3 meeting with Alabama.
Punt team
The Badgers punting game was inconsistent at best against the RedHawks.
Atticus Bertrams shanked his first punt of the 2025 campaign, booting the football just 20 yards and out of bounds. The Australian punter averaged 42.5 yards on his four attempts after the shank.
He only had one punt inside the 20, though a second was ruled a touchback when Vinny Anthony touched the football with two feet in the end zone, unaware of his location on the field.
If Wisconsin is going to lean upon its defense and keep games low scoring, it'll need to win the field position battle.
Bertrams has the leg to do it. The Badgers just need to execute at a higher level.
Finishing sacks
Wisconsin media raved all offseason about how much better the Badgers defensive front looked. The improvement showed clearly on the Camp Randall turf in Week 1.
Christian Alliegro, Mason Reiger, Darryl Peterson and Brandon Lane all participated in a sack, while Sebastian Cheeks also delivered a tackle for loss.
The Badgers totaled 20 quarterback pressures but weren't able to take the slippery Dequan Finn down on multiple occasions.
While Finn may have caused some misses, Badgers defenders entered the backfield with too much speed, overshooting the Redhawks' signal caller or being too slow to adjust to Finn's movement.