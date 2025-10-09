4 key players Wisconsin Badgers must contain to end losing streak vs Iowa Hawkeyes
The Wisconsin Badgers are gearing up for what head coach Luke Fickell called a typical Wisconsin vs Iowa matchup: a physical, tough, hard-nosed game.
Two run-first teams with stout run defenses and plenty of animosity for one another will square off at Camp Randall on Saturday night.
While neither team is known for elite offensive playmakers or generating explosive plays, each have plenty of players who can turn the tides of a game.
Here are four Hawkeye players who could derail Wisconsin's hopes of bringing home the Heartland Trophy.
WR Kaden Wetjen
Wetjen is elite in open space. The wide receiver and return man was the only player in FBS last season to log a kick and punt return touchdown. It took him four games to do it again in 2025.
What's different about Wetjen's fifth collegiate season is that he's actually playing a role on offense.
The 2024 Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year has caught multiple passes in back-to-back games, and he's totaled eight receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a 20-yard touchdown against UMass.
As the only player in Iowa history to have logged a rushing, receiving, punt return and kick return touchdown in the same season, Wetjen is a player Wisconsin must keep their eyes on.
DE Max Llewellyn
Llewellyn has blossomed into one of the most prolific pass rushers in the country. He's outperformed his preseason All-Big Ten second team rating, tying for the Big Ten lead in sacks with five.
Llewellyn has an array of impressive pass rush moves, including a gnarly spin, that could give Emerson Mandell fits.
RB Xavier Williams
Williams likely won't headline the scouting report, but he's a potential X-factor for Iowa.
The redshirt freshman running back erupted for 122 yards and a touchdown in the season opener, He turned 18 touches (15 rushes, three receptions) into 85 yards in the two games that followed, before suffering an arm injury.
He's on track to return against Wisconsin and likely play a significant role.
Iowa will be without running backs Jaziun Patterson and Terrell Washington, leaving Williams as the clear No. 2 option behind Kamari Moulton. If he can find his early-season form, Williams could be a difference maker for Iowa.
CB TJ Hall
Hall has looked every part of a lockdown cornerback this season. He's allowed catches on less than 42 percent of the passes thrown his way this season and with five pass breakups.
As good as Vinny Anthony has been, Wisconsin doesn't have a star wide receiver for Hall to stop. The primary concern for Wisconsin comes with Hall being able to close off half the field for a quarterback in Hunter Simmons, who made his FBS debut last week.
Simmons excelled at getting the ball out quickly and avoiding sacks, but against a stout Iowa run defense, the Badgers will need to get the better of Hall and the Hawkeyes' secondary to be successful.