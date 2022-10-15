Live updates: Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan State game thread
Live in-game drive and scoring updates from Wisconsin football's matchup against Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday.
The Wisconsin Badgers enter Saturday's matchup at Michigan State as touchdown favorites despite being on the road for consecutive weeks.
Hoping to win back-to-back games for the first time this season, the Badgers and interim head coach Jim Leonhard will need to carry over the momentum from last Saturday's 35-point win over Northwestern.
With kickoff time set for 3 p.m. CST and the game aired on FOX, All Badgers will have a rolling thread of game updates as they happen from the game.
Pregame Status Updates
- Wisconsin's preliminary depth chart for the Michigan State game.
- Wisconsin will be without the following players against Michigan State due to injury: safety Hunter Wohler (left leg), RT Riley Mahlman (left leg), K Vito Calvaruso (right leg), OLB Aaron Witt (right leg), QB Chase Wolf (right knee), CB Al Ashford, TE Hayden Rucci (right leg), FB Jackson Acker (head), ILB Jake Chaney (head), safety Preston Zachman (right arm), CB Cedrick Dort (head), DE Isaiah Mullens (right leg).
- The Wisconsin players who are out for the entire 2022 season: safety Travian Blaylock (right knee), DE Mike Jarvis (left leg), ILB Luna Larson (right leg), DE Isaac Townsend (left leg), TE Cam Large (right leg), TE Clay Cundiff (left leg)
- The Badgers will use the same starting offensive line as last week. Jack Nelson (LT), Tanor Bortolini (LG), Joe Tippmann (C), Michael Furtney (RG), and Trey Wedig (RT). Tyler Beach is available to play, but will not start.
- In terms of uniforms, the Wisconsin Badgers are wearing red pants with white jerseys as the road team. Face masks are red for Wisconsin, a slight change from previous weeks.
- With fullback Jackson Acker out with a head injury, walk-on Riley Nowakowski will make his first career start with the Badgers.
- The following freshmen made the trip for Wisconsin: Vinny Anthony (WR), Austin Brown (S), Joe Brunner (OG), Myles Burkett (QB), Marshall Howe (QB), Charlie Jarvis (S), Avyonne Jones (CB), Gavin Lahm (K), Aidan Vaughan (ILB).
Scroll to Continue
Read More
First quarter
Coming soon...
Related links:
- Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman playing with confidence in year two
- Offensive tackle Logan Brown dismissed by UW
- Wisconsin offers 2024 ATH Josiah Brown
You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:
Facebook - @AllBadgers
Twitter - @All_Badgers
You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.