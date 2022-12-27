Gameday watch guide: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Oklahoma State preview

After several weeks of preparation, it is officially gameday for the Wisconsin Badgers football team.

With a coaching transition underway, Tuesday night's matchup between Wisconsin and Oklahoma State represents the final time that each team will play during the 2022 season.

With the Badgers looking to send the seniors and prior coaching staff off with a win, tonight's matchup presents a significant opportunity to see some young players in action.

Game details and television information

Wisconsin Badgers (6-6 overall) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5)

Kickoff is set for 9:15 p.m. CST from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

The game will be aired on ESPN

Matt Lepay will call the game on Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Weather forecast: game-time temperature of 65 degrees

Spread: Wisconsin is a 3.5-point favorite

Over/Under: 45.5 points

Player news

The following players will not play in the bowl game for Wisconsin after leaving the program for the NFL Draft or the transfer portal:

The following Wisconsin players remain unavailable due to injury:

Cornerback Al Ashford (left leg)

Safety Travian Blaylock (right leg)

Cornerback Justin Clark (left leg)

Tight end Clay Cundiff (left leg)

Defensive end Mike Jarvis (left leg)

Tight end Cam Large (right leg)

Inside linebacker Luna Larson (right leg)

Defensive end Isaac Townsend (left leg)

Oklahoma State has also lost several key players to the transfer portal for this game, most notably starting quarterback Spencer Sanders and tailback Dominic Richardson. Offensive lineman Eli Russ, and wide receivers Langston Anderson and Braylin Presley also left the team for the transfer portal.

On defense, the Cowboys lost seven players to the portal, including leading-tackler Mason Cobb. The junior linebacker is by far the most noteworthy loss, but the other defections include several special teams contributors. The full list of defensive players includes: defensive end Trace Ford, linebacker Na'Drian Dizadare, safeties Thomas Harper and Kanion Williams, as well as cornerbacks Demarco Jones and Jabbar Muhammad.

Pre-game Notes

Wisconsin has won seven of their last eight bowl game appearances, and their streak of 21-straight bowl games is the third longest active streak in the country. Oklahoma State has played in 17-straight bowl games.

This is the first time that Wisconsin and Oklahoma State have met in football. Since 2010, the two programs rank No. 10 (Wisconsin) and No. 11 (Oklahoma State) in winning percentage during that time span.

Wisconsin has scored 20 or more points in nine bowl appearances in a row and has an average margin of victory of 10.9 points in the last seven games.

Head coach Luke Fickell makes his head coaching debut with the Badgers and is looking to become the fourth coach at UW to win a bowl game in his first attempt.

Wisconsin inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta has a streak of four straight games with a sack dating back to the regular season, and he recorded a career-high 12 tackles against Minnesota.

Wisconsin safety John Torchio ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten and tied for No. 8 nationally with five interceptions this season.

Braelon Allen has 10 rushing touchdowns this year, giving the Badgers 29 players with 10 or more rushing touchdowns in a year since 1996. Allen also eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark, meaning Wisconsin has had 28 separate 1,000-yard rushing performances in the past 30 years.

Articles to get you ready

The biggest question for Wisconsin

With both teams playing without their starting quarterback and several key players because of the NFL Draft and the transfer portal, the regular season means very little. Bowl games are traditionally about executing, limiting turnovers, and being the team that wants it more.

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell has made it clear that the No. 1 priority is to win this game, understanding that bowl games can help spread positivity and excitement for the next season.

With the majority of the team participating in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl coming back in 2023, this is a significant opportunity for some young players to step up, and for players to show the new coaching staff what they can do. Additionally, a win could act as a springboard for next season.

So that begs the question, can the Badgers win a third bowl game in a row?

Oklahoma State is a talented team on both sides of the ball but has primarily relied on its offense this season. Wisconsin has done the opposite, leaning on their defense frequently, while the offense was fairly hit-or-miss.

Wisconsin has plenty to play for in this game, as players want to send the seniors and former coaching staff out with a win, but also bolster their standing on the roster heading into the spring.

Players have mentioned multiple times that this is a 'new era' under Luke Fickell, it will now be interesting to see if the team can rally and get a win to close out the 2022 season.

Quote of the week

“There’s no better way to create energy and momentum in a program than to win. We’ve got two more weeks and we have one objective, that’s to win a football game. We’re going to do everything we can to put ourselves in a position to win."

- Head coach Luke Fickell

