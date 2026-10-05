Has Wisconsin's Luke Fickell Officially Coached his Way off the Hot Seat?

After what's felt like three straight seasons of steadily increasing irrelevance and despair, Wisconsin football finally has some legitimate momentum as it rolls into its Week 6 bye.

The Badgers sit at 4-1 overall, with a 2-0 mark in Big Ten play and a road upset over then-No. 13 Penn State on their resume. But perhaps just as importantly, Wisconsin finally looks the part once again.

The Badgers' aren't quite the most physical, punishing team in the nation that can steamroll any opponent with a dominant running game like the fanbase fantasizes about.

But this team is clearly competent again. It has an identity: a lockdown defense coupled with a diverse, pro-style run-first offense centered on a dynamically mobile quarterback that's explosive enough to break a few big plays here and there.

The first two years of the Fickell era, with offensive coordinator Phil Longo calling the shots, resulted in an identity crisis in Madison. Wisconsin couldn't figure out what it wanted to be, trapping itself in a directionless purgatory in the process.

Last fall, the first year under play-caller Jeff Grimes, Wisconsin knew what it wanted to be — it just simply couldn't due to injuries at quarterback and a roster that lacked the requisite talent and depth to be seriously competitive in the Big Ten.

Finally, in year four, things appear to be coming together for Fickell. He has his players. He has his coaches. His team clearly believes in his vision. He finally doesn't have to navigate a schedule seemingly comprised entirely of top-ranked blue-blood opponents.

Wisconsin, somewhat questionably, failed to crack the AP Top 25 once again after Week 5. But folks have begun to take notice of the turnaround Fickell is orchestrating in Madison.

Wisconsin is obviously much improved and they are probably looking at 7 wins minimum. Time to take Luke Fickell off the hot seat (for now). — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 3, 2026

Has Fickell coached his way off the hot seat?

Fickell has essentially done everything in his power to douse the flames of his hot seat short of beating Notre Dame, a task that looks Herculean for any team at the moment. After an emotional, cathartic, three-score comeback on the road in one of the toughest places to play in North America, Fickell needed to follow that up with a convincing win to stave off the doubters. He did just, hammering Michigan State 31-3 in a game in which the Spartans clearly never had a chance.

But while the flames of Fickell's hot seat may have been put out, the embers that fuel them remain, and they can be easily re-ignited in the event of a mid-season collapse.

Wisconsin's next three games will be very telling. The Badgers must travel to Pasadena to face UCLA, return home to host USC before hitting the road once again to face Iowa on Halloween. There's a good chance Wisconsin is an underdog in all three games.

I think Fickell has to win at least two of those games to remain firmly off the hot seat. One win would return him to shaky ground, while going 0-3 firmly tosses him back into the fire. How the Badgers perform against Iowa, a team that, under Fickell, they've looked completely helpless against, will be quite telling.

Ultimately, I agree with Dan Wolken and the rest of the national media who claim Fickell is off the hot seat — for now. The fire could be easily re-ignited over these next three games, which should be the most crucial part of Wisconsin's season.