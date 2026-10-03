Rohrer's Reaction: Badgers Manhandle Michigan State, Roll Into Bye Week Riding High

The Badgers took control of their homecoming game against Michigan State on their first drive, eating up eight-plus minutes and capping it off with a circus-catch touchdown from tight end Jacob Harris. They never relinquished it, manhandling the Spartans from wire-to-wire.

It sounds strange after the enormous upset win at No. 13 Penn State last week, but Wisconsin desperately needed to win this game. A loss would've immediately erased all of the positive momentum generated last week in Happy Valley.

Wisconsin now gets a breather as its slated for a Week 6 bye before Big Ten play resumes with a trip to Pasadena to face UCLA on Oct. 17. As the Badgers enjoy their fourth-straight win, here's a handful of takes and reactions from the homecoming victory:

Wisconsin finally uses Joseph's legs

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some of this was matchup-based, as Michigan State was down its top linebacker Jordan Hall, who sets the tone for the Spartans in the running game. But Wisconsin finally tapped into Joseph's legs in a way comparable to what Old Dominion did last fall.

Joseph finished with 13 carries for 141 yards and a score, punctuated by a 47-yard touchdown scamper up the middle on a quarterback draw that effectively served as the nail in the coffin for the Spartans.

Joseph isn't going to explode for 100-plus yards on the ground every game. But even just the threat of the quarterback using his legs is so vital for this offense. It opens up so many doors for play-caller Jeff Grimes, and it makes defenses account for so many more possibilities. It also helps Joseph settle into his game, which is crucial as well because he remains somewhat erratic as a passer.

The Badgers don't implode in the absence of starting center Austin Kawecki

Seeing Kawecki trot to the locker room — albeit under his own power and with his helmet on — before the halftime whistle was quite foreboding for this Badgers offense. Last season, their backup center Ryan Cory was completely unplayable, and his lone start against Maryland in the Big Ten opener was an abject disaster.

Cory was forced to handle center duties when Kawecki went down, and though there were a few ugly reps, he largely held his own. He threw a key block on Joseph's 47-yard touchdown run that blew the game wide open, and his snaps weren't a problem (as opposed to last year against the Terps, when they routinely flew over quarterbacks' heads).

As Badgers fans learned the hard way last year, incompetent center play tends to completely doom an offense. Wisconsin still needs Kawecki back as soon as possible, but this was an extremely encouraging performance, as it appears Cory has taken big strides.

Sebastian Cheeks keeps racking up pressures

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Sebastian Cheeks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cheeks didn't notch a sack against Michigan State, but he was still tremendous as a pass-rusher. A prime example? The Badgers' first sack of the day, when Cheeks got a gorgeous jump off the right side and immediately pressured Spartans' quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, forcing him to step up into the pocket and into the waiting arms of defensive lineman Charles Perkins. Cheeks doesn't make a dent in the box score on that rep, but he made that play happen.

It'll be interesting to see Cheeks' final pressure numbers from Pro Football Focus, but the eye test tells me he had a very solid handful; maybe four, five or six. He'll remain near the top of the country in total pressures, and even though the sack numbers aren't there, make no mistake — Cheeks is an elite pass-rusher.

Another good day for Wisconsin cornerbacks

Javan Robinson was flagged for pass-interference twice, but both were somewhat questionable calls and clearly, neither was back-breaking for the Badgers' defense. His main highlight was a gorgeous swat on the Spartans' first series, denying wideout Fredrick Moore on a deep ball down the sideline on 4th-and-8. Like several plays last week, it appeared that the receiver had a step on Robinson, but he recovered and played the ball beautifully.

Jai'mier Scott also had a highlight-reel PBU on a pass intended for Moore. It was a true 50/50 jump-ball in the end zone, and Scott elevated to easily knock the ball away at the catch point.

Eric Fletcher Jr added a pretty PBU on a third down, immediately followed by the "seatbelt" celebration before the Spartans ultimately converted their lone 4th down of the game (Michigan State went 1-for-6 on fourth down Saturday).

Michigan State only threw for 108 yards, and most of those completions came against Wisconsin's zone. When Badgers' corners had man-to-man, one-on-one situations, they held up time and time again.