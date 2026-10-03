Winners and Losers from Wisconsin's 31-3 win over Michigan State

The Badgers dominated Michigan State from wire-to-wire in a reassuring 31-3 homecoming victory.

Wisconsin now sits at 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play ahead of its bye week; just about as good a start as anyone in the Dairy State could've realistically asked for.

Below, Badgers On SI hands out winners and losers from the Week 5 win:

WINNERS

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE Jacob Harris

Harris has some of the best hands I've ever seen for someone of his size. The tight end's concentration on his first touchdown was simply remarkable, as Colton Joseph's dangerous pass went right through the hands of Michigan State's Kenny Soares Jr, pin-balling off both players before Harris finally pinned it to his jersey. On his second score, he did well to ensure he tapped his foot in bounds while fielding a high-arching floater from Joseph. Harris has emerged as one of Wisconsin's most dangerous pass-catching threats.

QB Colton Joseph

Joseph had a couple of his trademark ill-advised, hero ball-esque throws against the Spartans, and his passing numbers weren't the most efficient in the world as he completed just 45% of his throws. Still, he looked much sharper as a passer with three scores through the air, and he also used his legs the most he has as a Badger; he had 79 rushing yards in the first half alone and finished with 13 carries for 141 yards and a touchdown. That extra ingredient makes this Wisconsin offense exponentially more dangerous. The Badgers need him to constantly stress defenses with his mobility in order to reach their offensive potential.

LBs Cooper Catalano & Mason Posa

Catalano, like he was in Happy Valley, was all over the field. He finished with 10 tackles and had a clutch pass-breakup on fourth down in the first half to give the ball back to his offense. His running mate Posa also had a key fourth-down stop on the Spartans' first drive of the second half and nine tackles himself, and once again, those two predominantly controlled the line of scrimmage. Posa and Catalano remain the heartbeat of the defense, and it's a pleasure to watch them fly around the field week in and week out.

Center Ryan Cory

Austin Kawecki was taken to the locker room towards the end of the first half, and he didn't return to the game. In his stead, the Badgers inserted their backup Ryan Cory. If that switch caused Badgers fans to collectively hold their breath, that's warranted; Cory was unplayable last year in his lone start against Maryland. Against the Spartans, however, he looked much improved. There were no catastrophic snaps. There weren't as many turnstyle-esque reps in protection. He also laid a key block on Joseph's 47-yard touchdown scamper. The Badgers need Kawecki back asap, but Cory held his own, and that's encouraging.

WR Malachi Coleman

It was fair to wonder if Malachi Coleman was going to be a one-hit wonder for the Badgers. After his breakout four-catch, 76-yard, one-touchdown performance against Notre Dame in the opener, he hadn't caught a single pass since. He got back in the box score against the Spartans, catching a majestic rainbow of a touchdown pass from Joseph on a post route. The receiver's ability to stretch defenses with his speed and size is big for the Badgers, and Coleman is like Joseph's legs: an under-utilized element of this offense that can be game-changing when utilized properly.

LOSERS

Wisconsin Badgers punter Sean West. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter Sean West

Luckily for Wisconsin, it didn't have to rely on West all that much as its offense was largely able to move the ball up and down the field. But his shank of a punt inside the two-minute warning in the second quarter helped set up Michigan State's first and only points of the game. West hasn't been a problem otherwise this season, and of course he delivered one of the best punts you'll ever see in the opener. But Saturday was forgettable.