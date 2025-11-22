All Badgers

How to watch, listen and stream Wisconsin Badgers' game vs No. 21 Illinois

The Wisconsin Badgers return home looking to hold off their border rival and get the last laugh in a revenge game for Bret Bielema and the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini.

Wisconsin offensive lineman Jack Nelson (79) blocks Illinois linebacker Alec Bryant (90) while providing pass protection during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin offensive lineman Jack Nelson (79) blocks Illinois linebacker Alec Bryant (90) while providing pass protection during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. / MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK
This marks the fifth-straight game for Wisconsin against a ranked opponent and the seventh overall on the season.

The Badgers are more than a touchdown underdog, but their improved play in recent weeks leaves fans with hopes of a potential upset — or at least keeping it close.

Luke Fickell has a number of key recruits visiting Camp Randall Stadium for the game, and he needs to leave a strong impression on them in the final home game of the season for UW.

Here's how you can tune into the game.

When is Wisconsin vs Illinois game?

KICKOFF: Saturday, November 22 at 6:30 p.m. CT
LOCATION: Barry Alvarez Field at Camp Randall Stadium — Madison, Wisconsin

What channel is the Wisconsin vs. Illinois game on?

TV: Big Ten Network
STREAMING: BTN Plus

Who's calling the game?

BROADCASTERS: Rhett Lewis (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (analyst) and Dannie Rogers (sideline)

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs Illinois game?

LOCAL RADIO: Badger Sports Network or Varsity Network App

BADGER SPORTS NETWORK TEAMMatt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analyst), Patrick Herb (sideline)

SATELLITE: Sirius XM Channel 160

