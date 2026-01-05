Wisconsin Badgers add productive Big 12 cornerback with two years starting experience

MADISON, Wis. - New University of Wisconsin cornerback coach Robert Steeples may coach in the Big Ten, but he is helping build a secondary with a distinct Big 12 vibe.



The Badgers continued adding to their cornerback coffers on Monday with the addition of Arizona State corner Javan Robinson, which was first reported by CBS Sports Matt Zenitz.

Wisconsin has signed former Arizona State standout cornerback Javan Robinson, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



The addition of Robinson adds to Wisconsin's transfer secondary class that mostly have Big 12 ties. UW has added former Oklahoma State cornerback Eric Springer, as well as former Iowa State safety Carson Van Dinter. Steeples' position also added former Florida State cornerback Cai Bates earlier Monday.



To this point, Robinson has been the most productive of the bunch. He started 14 games for the Sun Devils in 2024, finished with 43 tackles and a team-leading three interceptions, including one in the fourth quarter against Texas in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl

He started all 12 regular season games in 2025, posting eight pass breakups and credited with just two missed tackle on a pass play this season - tied for the 16th-lowest total among all FBS corners with 250+ coverage snaps played.



Since 2024, Robinson's 88.9 Pro Football Focus run defense grade ranks second among Big 12 cornerbacks.



Combined with his time at Washington State, Robinson has played in 36 games and has 99 career tackles, 13 pass breakups, and three interceptions.



Robinson has one season of eligibility remaining and is the 12th known transfer prospect to commit to Wisconsin since Friday.