How to watch, stream and listen to Wisconsin Badgers' Week 3 game at Alabama Crimson Tide
The Wisconsin Badgers are looking to pull of a major upset against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 3.
Everyone is counting them out against the SEC powerhouse, but Alabama has be susceptible to upsets in recent history, and the Badgers want to show how much progress they've made in the 12 months since their last matchup with the Crimson Tide.
Here are all the different ways you can tune into the game:
When is Wisconsin at Alabama game?
KICKOFF: Saturday, September 13 at 11:00 a.m. CT
LOCATION: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium
What channel is the Wisconsin at Alabama game on?
TV: ABC
STREAMING: ESPN3 / ESPN Unlimited
Who's calling the game?
BROADCASTERS: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (color commentary) and Katie George (sideline reporter)
How can I listen to the Wisconsin at Alabama game?
LOCAL RADIO: Badger Sports Network or Varsity Network App
BADGER SPORTS NETWORK TEAM: Matt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analyst), Patrick Herb (sideline)
NATIONAL RADIO: Compass Media
NATIONAL RADIO BROADCAST TEAM: Gregg Daniels (play-by-play) and Tiki Barber (analyst)
SATELLITE: Sirius XM Channel 121/197
