How to watch, stream and listen to Wisconsin Badgers' Week 3 game at Alabama Crimson Tide

The Wisconsin Badgers travel on the road for the first time this season, heading to Tuscaloosa to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in one of the marquee matchups of Week 3.

Wisconsin running back Cade Yacamelli (25) looks for an opening during the third quarter of their game Saturday, September 14, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin running back Cade Yacamelli (25) looks for an opening during the third quarter of their game Saturday, September 14, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Wisconsin Badgers are looking to pull of a major upset against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 3.

Everyone is counting them out against the SEC powerhouse, but Alabama has be susceptible to upsets in recent history, and the Badgers want to show how much progress they've made in the 12 months since their last matchup with the Crimson Tide.

Here are all the different ways you can tune into the game:

When is Wisconsin at Alabama game?

KICKOFF: Saturday, September 13 at 11:00 a.m. CT
LOCATION: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium

What channel is the Wisconsin at Alabama game on?

TV: ABC
STREAMING: ESPN3 / ESPN Unlimited

Who's calling the game?

BROADCASTERS: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (color commentary) and Katie George (sideline reporter)

How can I listen to the Wisconsin at Alabama game?

LOCAL RADIO: Badger Sports Network or Varsity Network App

BADGER SPORTS NETWORK TEAMMatt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analyst), Patrick Herb (sideline)

NATIONAL RADIO: Compass Media

NATIONAL RADIO BROADCAST TEAM: Gregg Daniels (play-by-play) and Tiki Barber (analyst)

SATELLITE: Sirius XM Channel 121/197

