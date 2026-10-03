How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Wisconsin Football vs. Michigan State

After picking up a truly astonishing road win over No. 13 Penn State, the Badgers have a tremendous opportunity to roll into their bye week 4-1 with a 2-0 mark in conference play.

Standing in their way? The Michigan State Spartans, now led by former legendary Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Wisconsin is expected to be able to handle its business against Michigan State, but the game is also expected to be rather close for comfort in what should be a refreshingly raucous environment in Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Matchup: Wisconsin (3-1, 1-0 B1G) vs. Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 B1G)

- When: Saturday, Oct. 3

- Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

- Time: 11:30 a.m. CT

- Watch: Big Ten Network

- Stream: Fox One

- Listen: Badger Sports Radio Network

- TV Talent: Jason Horowitz (PxP), Jake Butt (Analyst), Brooke Fletcher (Sidelines)

- Radio Talent: Matt Lepay (PxP), Mark Tauscher (Analyst), Patrick Herb (sidelines)

- Odds: Wisconsin -9.5 | O/U 43.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Series History

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

- All-time series history: Michigan State leads 31-24

- In Madison: Tied 14-14

- Current Streak: Michigan State, 1 win

- Last Meeting: Oct. 15, 2022 (East Lansing) Michigan State 34, Wisconsin 28 (OT)

The Badgers have a sterling track record in homecoming games as of late. Since 2013, they're 10-2 in homecoming contests. However, they did suffer a horrific 37-0 loss to Iowa during last season's homecoming weekend.

Wisconsin hasn't played Michigan State at home since 2019, which was also a homecoming game. The Badgers won that contest 38-0. The Badgers and the Spartans have split the last 10 meetings. Two of the last four games in this series have gone to overtime.

Wisconsin will look to start 2-0 in Big Ten play for the first time since 2023. It's also looking for its fifth straight home victory, a streak that dates back to last season.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.