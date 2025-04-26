Wisconsin Badgers safety Hunter Wohler will play new position in NFL after being taken by Colts in 2025 NFL Draft
Wisconsin Badgers safety Hunter Wohler had to wait until the middle of the seventh round to hear his named called in the NFL Draft. Maybe that was because teams view him at a different position at the next level.
14 picks after his teammate Jack Nelson came off the board, Wohler learned his NFL fate as the Indianapolis Colts selected him with the 232nd overall pick in the seventh round.
But when the Colts announced the pick, they didn't introduce him as a safety. They listed him at linebacker.
The Muskego native was a two-year starter at Wisconsin, leading the Badgers in tackles for both seasons despite missing time with an injury as a senior.
The knock on Wohler entering the draft was a lack of length and some limitations as a deep coverage defender.
Some of that could be mitigated by a move to linebacker, where he'll play closer to the line of scrimmage more like a full-time free safety who won't be asked to cover the back end.
It will still be a bit of an adjustment for Wohler, who will need to add some strength and weight to play the position. He weighed in at 214 pounds at the Wisconsin Pro Day.
At the very least, he can have a long career as a key special teams player, with the potential to develop into a tackling machine wherever Indianapolis plays him.
And he'll get to play alongside former Badger running back Jonathan Taylor, who never crossed over with Wohler during their respective careers in Madison.
