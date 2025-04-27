WATCH: Wisconsin Badgers safety Hunter Wohler overwhelmed with emotion when drafted by Indianapolis Colts
Hunter Wohler worked just as hard as anybody to get his opportunity to play in the NFL.
You could see it on his face when the Indianapolis Colts called to take him in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
From his undefeated high school career at Muskego, to earning his way into the Wisconsin Badgers starting lineup and leading the team in tackles for each of his final two seasons, he earned his call up to the pros.
So after Colts general manager Chris Ballard called on the third day of the draft, Wohler couldn't contain his emotions.
The Badgers media team had cameras ready at Wohler's house to capture the moment, but the Colts were also keyed on Ballard's end of the call, giving us access to both sides.
It didn't matter that it was the last round of the last day of the draft. The payoff is just the same for Wohler.
He's a Wisconsin Badger in the NFL now, and he's ready to get back to work.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Social media was SHOCKED former Wisconsin Badgers QB Graham Mertz was taken in 6th round of 2025 NFL Draft