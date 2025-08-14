Injuries piling up along Wisconsin Badgers offensive line: Fall camp practice observations
The Wisconsin's offensive front has battled injuries since the start of spring camp.
Now two weeks away from the regular-season opener, the Badgers could be without their anticipated starting left tackle and center.
Kevin Haywood underwent season-ending knee surgery back in the spring, and Jake Renfro was deemed week-to-week with a lower-body injury earlier this fall.
Renfro hasn't been officially ruled out for Week 1, but that hasn't stopped the Badgers from preparing for his potential absence.
Sixth-year senior Kerry Kodanko is the clear frontrunner to fill in for Renfro, but he didn't participate in practice Thursday due to a minor upper-body injury. His Week 1 status is not in jeopardy.
Kodanko's absence resulted in redshirt freshman Ryan Cory seeing all of the reps with the first team, his first extended look with the starters this offseason
It's especially important that he builds chemistry with the ones, considering Kodanko could slide to a starting guard spot if Joe Brunner or Emerson Mandell goes down with an injury.
The injuries along the offensive line were one of the four biggest storylines from Wisconsin's 12th fall camp practice Thursday.
Deep passing game disjointed
The Badgers haven't had many issues stretching the field vertically in recent practices, but they weren't able to cash in on those big-play opportunities Thursday.
Billy Edwards overthrew a few open receivers during 1-on-1 and 11-on-11 portions, though none were egregious misses.
Edwards did throw an interception on a throw downfield, as the ball went through the hands of a leaping Chris Brooks and into the waiting arms of Nyzier Fourqurean, who had a nice day himself.
Eugene Hilton was on the receiving end of a couple of these missed opportunities. Breaking up the left sideline, Hilton slowed up while Danny O'Neil uncorked a deep ball, which fell incomplete. Hilton didn't see the ball coming until it was too late.
The other mix-up came with Hunter Simmons under center. He threw it up to Hilton in double coverage, and the ball was right on the money if safety Owen Arnett had been the intended receiver. The play was overturned due to pass interference, though.
Run game consistency
As injury-ridden as they are, Wisconsin's first-team offensive line hasn't lost a step in the running game. They opened up some massive holes during the practice, allowing running backs to get to the second level untouched.
That's been a theme throughout fall camp. Emerson Mandell and Joe Brunner have both been really impressive at the guard spots while Riley Mahlman remains as reliable as always.
Running the football is the foundation of Jeff Grimes' offense, making the unit's success even more important as the season rolls around.
Rotational edge rushers flash
Coaches and players alike have been hyping up the depth of the defensive front, and for good reason. It feels like every practice it's been different players stepping up and standing out, with the exception of Mason Reiger, who's been on another level.
Micheal Garner and Tyrese Fearby put together some incredible individual plays Thursday.
Garner had the highlight of practice, bull-rushing through a double team to make a tackle for loss several yards behind the line of scrimmage.
On the very next play, he stood up tight end Tucker Ashcraft and plugged up his gap to allow another defender to converge and stop the ballcarrier for no gain.
Fearbry's speed and sheer athleticism popped on an outside run to the far side of the field. He was left unblocked and closed the gap in the blink of an eye to tackle Gideon Ituka for a loss.
It's the type of play that very few players on this roster could make and shows why Fearbry is likely to be part of the rotation off the edge.