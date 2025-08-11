Wisconsin Football: Freshman defensive lineman earning playing time in rebuilt Badgers rotation
Xavier Ukponu was the third lowest ranked Badgers recruit in the class of 2025 according to On3.com. Yet, a few weeks before the start of his first season in Madison, he's working his way up to being part of Wisconsin's defensive line rotation.
Ukponu enrolled this spring and used the additional time to refine his body and adapt to the college game. The Texas native's bulk up caught the attention of redshirt junior and UT-Martin transfer Charles Perkins.
"He came in and he put on weight fast," Perkins said of Ukponu. " He 315 (pounds) and he can move."
Perkins has seemingly taken Ukponu under his wing. The two roomed together during Wisconsin's two-week camp at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville this fall. And Perkins, who's one of the loudest and most energetic players on the defense, used that time together to offer Ukponu advice.
"Everyday you need to worry about getting better and staying consistent."
If Ukponu takes that to heart, Perkins said, he can be one of the best freshman in the country.
Offering steady production is also at the core of what defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow is preaching to the true freshman.
"The big thing with [Ukponu] is we gotta just continue to stack days," Whitlow said after a practice in Platteville. Whitlow noted that he has to continue attacking everything he does in order to be consistent when on the field.
It looks like Ukponu will see some rotational snaps in 2025. Whitlow said that he felt comfortable playing between six and eight guys along the defensive line.
While it's not clear where exactly Ukponu falls on the depth chart, he's almost definitely part of the top eight and could even be a member of the hypothetical top seven.
But even if he doesn't see action in his first collegiate season, Wisconsin is excited to see what he can become.
Because like Jay'Viar Suggs said, "When (Ukponu) gets going, It's going to be hard to stop him."