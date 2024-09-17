Losing Tyler Van Dyke 'definitely changes the trajectory' of Badgers' season
Wisconsin's plan for the 2024 season has already been thrown into disarray after starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has been ruled out for the season due to a torn ACL. Head coach Luke Fickell will have plenty of questions to answer for the rest of the season.
Van Dyke wasn't the biggest story from Saturday's blowout loss against Alabama, as the Badgers suffered their biggest non-conference loss since 1995. Redshirt sophomore Braedyn Locke was forced into the QB1 role, replacing Van Dyke during the first drive of the game.
"I think Wisconsin needed this, cause they're not there athletically yet," national college football analyst Josh Pate said. "I told you going into the game, I have no idea what Wisconsin is — offensive identity, still don't. Quarterback going down, probably, definitely changes the trajectory of this season."
Locke made three starts last season, replacing Tanner Mordecai who was recovering from an injury. He completed 50% of his passes for 777 passing yards and five touchdowns. Wisconsin was 2-1 in those games and pushed Ohio State to the wire.
This season was Van Dyke's fifth at the college level and his eligibility is expected to run out after the year. His season-ending injury now presents Wisconsin with an opportunity to find its quarterback of the future.
After battling for the starting quarterback role throughout fall camp, it seems like Locke should be the unquestioned starter for the remainder of the season. Many Badgers fans are calling for true freshman Mabrey Mettauer to get a shot.
Milos Spasojevic and Cole LaCrue are the only other quarterbacks on the roster, but Mettauer was a four-star prospect in the class of 2024. He chose Wisconsin over top offers from Florida, LSU and Miami (FL). Standing at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds he has intriguing long-term potential.
Things will come down to whether or not Fickell, Phil Longo and the Badgers coaching staff want to salvage their 2024 season or build for the future. Locke will probably give them the best chance to win this season, but he could just put them in the market for a one-year rental portal option next offseason, which is something that has not worked out for them. Mettauer has the level of potential that no other option on the roster has.