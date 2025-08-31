How Billy Edwards, Danny O'Neil compared to other new Big Ten QBs in Week 1
The Wisconsin Badgers didn't have the start they were hoping for from the quarterback position in Week 1.
They weren't the only Big Ten team hoping to see more from new passers taking their first snaps under center.
Billy Edwards Jr. didn't look bad, but the disappointing part was obviously the injury that took him out of the game in the second quarter.
Wisconsin wasn't expecting to have to use backup Danny O'Neil, who also transferred in this offseason from San Diego State.
He struggled initially with an ugly interception, but he bounced back and led the Badgers to their first touchdown drive of the season, finishing 12-of-19 for 120 yards.
It was overall a little underwhelming at quarterback for Wisconsin, but that was the case for a number of transfer QBs starting their first game for new teams.
Nico Iamaleava was one of the most high-profile transfers, heading to UCLA from Tennessee. In Week 1 against Utah, he finished 11-of-22 for only 136 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Ohio State's Julian Sayin had almost identical stat line to O'Neil, minus the interception. Against Texas, the Buckeyes QB went 13-for-20 with a 126 yards and a touchdown.
Fernando Mendoza at Indiana was unspectacular as well, completing just under 60 percent of his passes for 193 yards.
It was even more of a struggle for Mark Gronowski at Iowa. Against FCS Albany, he threw for only 44 yards on 8-of-15 passing, though he did throw and run for touchdown.
The worst of the weekend in the Big Ten had to be Northwestern's Preston Stone. The SMU transfer threw four interceptions in the Wildcats Week 1 loss to Tulane.
Slow starts aren't too surprising for new quarterbacks operating new offenses with new teammates.
It wasn't necessarily what Badgers fans wanted to see from their QBs to start the season, but they weren't the only ones a little disappointed in Week 1.
Whether it's O'Neil or Edwards moving forward, both Wisconsin quarterbacks should improve as they get more comfortable with their receivers and play calls as the season goes on.