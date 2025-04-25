Luke Fickell shaking up Wisconsin Badgers' offensive line to replace injured left tackle
The Wisconsin Badgers have a hole to fill at left tackle. Luke Fickell is getting creative to explore all options.
Projected starter Kevin Haywood tore his ACL earlier this month and will miss the entire 2025 season, and Wisconsin has used the rest of spring practice to find his replacement.
Redshirt junior Leyton Nelson and redshirt freshman Emerson Mandell have been tasked with stepping into the role, but Fickell is testing out some alternatives.
Most recently, starting left guard Joe Brunner kicked out to left tackle to wrap up spring practices and show the coaches his versatility.
"He has the ability to be able to do a lot of different things for us," Fickell told reporters on Thursday. "It's a great example for what leadership looks like and doing whatever you have to do for the team."
Fickell said Brunner played "really well" during his opportunities at left tackle, which could leave the door open for a more permanent position change.
The redshirt junior has enough length for the position, listed at 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds. Brunner briefly filled in at left tackle for four plays against South Dakota last season, so it's not completely foreign to him.
The goal for the Badgers is to get their five best offensive linemen on the field at whatever positions that might require.
Injuries have made that more challenging, but Fickell is keeping his options open heading into the fall.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Wisconsin Badgers' embarrassing first-round NFL Draft drought is reaching historic levels