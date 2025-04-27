In true Wisconsin fashion, Badgers OL Jack Nelson answered 2025 NFL Draft call from inside a bar
You're not going to find a more Wisconsin draft story than Badgers offensive lineman Jack Nelson
When waiting for their name to be called in NFL Draft, most players are typically on the couch at home watching the picks come across the screen.
Not Jack Nelson.
When the Atlanta Falcons called to tell him they were taking him in the seventh round, he was out a bar in Madison.
Nelson told the Falcons' team reporter than when his phone rang for the call, his friends and family members in the bar needed to quiet down so he could hear from his new team.
He proceeded to do media interviews from the bar's patio and the alley out back.
The only way Nelson's draft day could have been more Wisconsin is if he had a mouthful of cheese curds when the Falcons called.
He's representing the state and city's culture well on the national stage.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Wisconsin Badgers safety Hunter Wohler will play new position in NFL after being taken by Colts in 2025 NFL Draft
- Social media was SHOCKED former Wisconsin Badgers QB Graham Mertz was taken in 6th round of 2025 NFL Draft