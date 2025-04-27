All Badgers

In true Wisconsin fashion, Badgers OL Jack Nelson answered 2025 NFL Draft call from inside a bar

Lorin Cox

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Jack Nelson (79) during Wisconsin Badgers football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Jack Nelson (79) during Wisconsin Badgers football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison / Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
You're not going to find a more Wisconsin draft story than Badgers offensive lineman Jack Nelson

When waiting for their name to be called in NFL Draft, most players are typically on the couch at home watching the picks come across the screen.

Not Jack Nelson.

When the Atlanta Falcons called to tell him they were taking him in the seventh round, he was out a bar in Madison.

Nelson told the Falcons' team reporter than when his phone rang for the call, his friends and family members in the bar needed to quiet down so he could hear from his new team.

He proceeded to do media interviews from the bar's patio and the alley out back.

The only way Nelson's draft day could have been more Wisconsin is if he had a mouthful of cheese curds when the Falcons called.

He's representing the state and city's culture well on the national stage.

