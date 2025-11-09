Luke Fickell explains iconic T.E.A.M. vest disappearance
A linebacking duo with 30 tackles, a fourth-string quarterback, and a pair of standout punters delivered enough impact moments to deliver Wisconsin football its first win since Week 2. That losing streak, coupled with a winless stretch in Big Ten play that spanned over a year, ended as Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell made an eyebrow-raising wardrobe modification.
Before Wisconsin defeated the No. 24 Washington Huskies by a final score of 13-10 on Saturday, the Badgers were winless in nine games against ranked opponents under Fickell's leadership. In Fickell's six seasons as the head coach at the University of Cincinnati, the Bearcats were 1-5 against ranked power conference foes.
With a cathartic win over the Huskies, Fickell doubled his career wins total against ranked power conference opponents. Badgers fans will likely want to see Fickell lean into some sartorial superstition as he tries to increase that number of victories next week at the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers.
Wisconsin football wins as Luke Fickell covers up T.E.A.M. vest
With Veterans' Day approaching on Tuesday, November 11th, the Badgers honored United States military servicemembers on Saturday evening in a series of pregame gestures. In addition to the pregame events, the Wisconsin coaching staff wore clothing from the "Under Armour Freedom Collection."
Fickell's choice of outerwear, as he sported a black hoodie from that collection, caught the eyes of Badgers fans. Since his second season with Cincinnati, the head coach has famously worn a sleeveless vest that reads "T.E.A.M." on the back during games.
In response to a question in his post-game press conference about the vest's absence, Fickell said, through a chuckle, that "it might be" time to make the apparel change permanent as Wisconsin got back in the win column.
The third-year Badgers head coach clarified that he was wearing his hallmark vest with the "Together Everyone Achieves More" acronym underneath the black hoodie.
This was the least visibly Fickell has sported the vest during his Badgers' tenure. It is not, however, the first time he has worn something over it. Last month, Fickell wore a raincoat over his hallmark piece when Wisconsin visited the Oregon Ducks.
"As we've been battling through this last six, seven weeks, that's not one of those things that's probably been on my mind," Fickell said, suggesting that the vest's absence was not a carefully-calculated statement. He added, "sometimes I think maybe we just need to change some things up a little bit, "leaving the door open that the vest's departure could be one of those changes.
If Fickell is making a tradition of a new gameday wardrobe, it will be more apparent against Indiana. This week, however, Fickell emphasized his attire was "more about the military appreciation" than anything else.