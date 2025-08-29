Wisconsin Badgers alumni in disbelief after Billy Edwards Jr. injury
Former Wisconsin Badgers football players, much like any other fan of the cardinal and white, were in shock to see Billy Edwards Jr. exit UW's season-opener with an injury on Thursday. Also much like those other fans, the Badger football alumni took to the internet to post their feelings out.
Edwards' injury represents the potential of a third consecutive season in which Wisconsin's preferred starting quarterback suffered a major injury. The Maryland Terrapins transfer's lower-body injury would put a significant damper on what already projects to be a difficult third-year of the Luke Fickell era in Madison.
Despite backup QB Danny O'Neil powering the new-look offense to a late 17-0 lead, Wisconsin football alums are still wondering what to make of the rest of the season.
Former Heisman Trophy finalist Melvin Gordon was left grasping for answers. "No way our luck is this bad," he said. So is it "somebody upstairs?"
Former outside linebacker and Wisconsin Rapids native Vince Biegel had a more simple, emotional reaction.
Former running back Anthony Davis turned his concern forward-looking. After the injury to Edwards, O'Neil showcased his ability through the air and on the ground. Spending all that time running with the ball in his hands, however, had Davis concerned.
Although most of the attention Thursday night went to Edwards and O'Neil the defense was not to be forgotten. Biegel sounded off, saying, "this Badger Defense looks goooood." That defense held the Miami RedHawks to zero conversions on nine third-down attempts.
