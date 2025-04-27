Wisconsin Badgers football hit new 35-year low in 2025 NFL Draft
It was smart of the NFL to have a variety of former Wisconsin Badgers on the stage at the NFL Draft in Green Bay, because not many current Badgers were involved in the actual proceedings.
It was the weakest draft class the football program has seen in 35 years.
Just two Wisconsin players were selected over the 256 picks, both waiting until the last round to hear their NFL fate.
That's the longest it's taken for a Badgers player to be drafted since 1990.
The 1990 NFL Draft saw Wisconsin tight end Craig Hudson drafted in the 10th round by the Kansas City Chiefs. The draft doesn't even have 10 rounds anymore.
Hudson was the 263rd overall pick in that draft. This year, Hunter Wohler went 232nd and Jack Nelson went 218th.
In every draft since 1990, the Badgers have had at least one player taken in the first five rounds and the first 160 picks.
The next closest bad draft class was actually 2021, when the first Wisconsin player taken was defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk. He went to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round, 156th overall.
That year, two more Badgers were also taken in the sixth round: DB Rachad Wildgoose (Buffalo Bills) and OL Cole Van Lanen (Green Bay Packers).
Wisconsin only had one player selected in the 2007 NFL Draft, but that player was Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas who was taken with the third overall pick by the Cleveland Browns.
1993 was also a bad draft for the Badgers, when offensive lineman Chuck Belin went in the fifth round as the school's only player drafted.
It's been a rough stretch as of late for the Wisconsin pipeline to the pros. They need Luke Fickell to recruit and develop more talent to keep the program strong.
